Report: Juventus 'Immediately Declined' Chance to Hold Mesut Ozil Transfer Talks

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Juventus reportedly turned down the chance to negotiate with Arsenal over midfielder Mesut Ozil.

The former Germany international has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium this season under manager Unai Emery, and Ozil is "saddened" by his situation at Arsenal, according to Calciomercato (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness).

It's also noted some of the player's representatives reached out to Juventus to discuss a possible future transfer, but the Italian champions weren't keen on talks. The Bianconeri's sporting director Fabio Paratici is said to have "immediately declined" the chance to speak with Ozil about a move.

