2019 College Basketball Championship Odds: Duke Favored to Win Title

Lance King/Getty Images

Duke is the favorite to win the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship, according to OddsShark.

The Blue Devils have 2-1 odds to win their sixth national title. Gonzaga is second on the ledger at 8-1, while Kansas and Virginia are 10-1 and 14-1, respectively.

Duke's star freshmen will be hard to beat. Forward Zion Williamson, forward R.J. Barrett and guard Cam Reddish are currently slated Nos. 1, 2 and 3 in Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report's latest NBA mock draft.

The Sagarin College Basketball Ratings also list Duke at No. 1 with a 4.41-point buffer over No. 2 Michigan State. The Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings have the Blue Devils at No. 1 as well.

The Blue Devils' only loss came to Gonzaga, who is 15-1 to win it all, but Duke has since won its last four games by an average of 37.0 points.

While Duke may have the most talent in the country, there's a solid core of elite teams at the top this year.

Out of all of them, Kansas could be the biggest threat. The Jayhawks, who are No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, may be a tough out given the trio of upperclassmen that leads the team.

Junior forward Dedric Lawson is averaging a double-double, senior Lagerald Vick is shooting 55.8 percent from three-point range and junior Udoka Azubuike was scoring 12.9 points in 20.1 minutes per game before suffering a sprained ankle (KU is hoping to have him back before conference play).

Elsewhere, Gonzaga's offense can be deadly as Duke noted in its 89-87 loss, while Virginia's defense is still one of the best in the nation. Defending national champion Michigan should also be a tough out, especially with star freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis posting 17.0 points per game to pace the team.

While Duke is the clear favorite right now, anything can happen in March, so we'll see how things shake out.