Kyle Lowry, Raptors Dominant in Win vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Clippers

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors continue to set the pace in the NBA, winning their 22nd game Tuesday night after beating the Los Angeles Clippers 123-99 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Kawhi Leonard missed the game while nursing a bruised right hip.Serge Ibaka stepped up in his place, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 21 points to go along with his five rebounds and seven assists.

For the Clippers, Danilo Gallinari led the starters with 11 points, while Tobias Harris chipped in with 10.

Raptors Have Little Reason to Rethink Cautious Approach with Kawhi Leonard

Prior to Wednesday's game, Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported the Raptors were considering resting Leonard to allow him to deal with a minor hip injury.

That strategy appeared to be somewhat risky against a tough Clippers squad. Instead, Toronto blew the doors off Los Angeles with a 36-point first quarter and didn't look back from there. The Raptors were a buzzsaw offensively.

It's a testament to both the coaching of Nick Nurse and the depth of Toronto's squad the team can play so well—the Raptors are now 6-1 when resting Leonard—without a player who's a top-10 talent when he's healthy.

Pascal Siakam is enjoying a breakout season that may culminate in a Most Improved Player Award win, while Ibaka is averaging a career-high 16.7 points.

From a neutral perspective, it would be great for the Raptors to get Leonard on the court more. The two-time All-Star is a joy to watch now that he's refocused and past whatever injury issues he battled in his final season with the San Antonio Spurs.

Toronto doesn't have a compelling reason to change anything, though, and Tuesday was a perfect example why. The Raptors are a well-oiled machine capable of dominating teams just below an elite level regardless of whether Leonard is playing.

Then there's the added benefit of keeping Leonard as happy as possible. Toronto can only strengthen its chances of re-signing him—even if only slightly—by maintaining his current workload.

Closer to the playoffs, ramping up Leonard's minutes will be necessary. For the time being, don't be surprised if the Raptors continue to take a proactive approach toward his health.

What's Next?

The Raptors move on to the second leg of their four-game road trip, taking on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. The Clippers have Wednesday off before traveling to AT&T Center for a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.