Tottenham Advance in Champions League After Draw vs. Lionel Messi, Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur advanced to the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday after they earned a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou.

Spurs needed to match Inter's result at home to PSV Eindhoven, and with the Italian side being held to a 1-1 draw at the San Siro, the Lilywhites progressed thanks to their one-goal advantage in head-to-head away goals against Inter.

Ousmane Dembele broke the deadlock in the seventh minute with a fine solo goal. After dispossessing Kyle Walker-Peters on the halfway line, the Frenchman showed off his searing pace to bear down on goal and applied a cool finish having evaded Harry Winks' challenge.

Jasper Cillessen denied Heung-min Son and Harry Kane was guilty of missing an excellent chance too, while at the other end Philippe Coutinho hit the post.

With Spurs needing an equaliser, Lucas Moura stepped up with five minutes of normal time remaining as he finished Kane's pass from close range.

Barcelona Depth Makes Them Champions League Favourites

Having already won the group, Barca could afford to rest a number of key players on Tuesday.

As such, manager Ernesto Valverde duly left Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba out of the starting lineup.

Despite that, they were still able to name a side far more valuable than Spurs' lineup, as football writers Matt Barlow and Daniel Storey noted:

Dembele has been impressing with his performances in recent weeks, and he wasted no time in showing that he can be decisive in Messi's absence, too:

Meanwhile, Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez was excited to see Cillessen play well as he denied Son with a fine save:

Barca aren't likely to rotate this heavily in the knockout phase, but if they have injuries or suspensions to deal with, it's clear they have excellent strength in depth in a number of positions.

Given the quality of both their first-team stars and the back-ups they can call on, they should be considered the favourites to win the Champions League this season.

What's Next

Tottenham play Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League, while Barcelona travel to Levante on Sunday in La Liga.

