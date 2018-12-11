Jon Jones Regains License, Will Fight at UFC 232 vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Adam Wells

Jon Jones interacts with the media during the UFC 232 press conference inside Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 2, 2018 in New York, New York.
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Jon Jones is officially back in the UFC after he received his mixed martial arts license Tuesday. 

Per MMAFighting.com, the California State Athletic Commission voted unanimously to give Jones back his license. 

UFC previously announced Jones would fight Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 232 on Dec. 29. 

Jones hasn't competed since a no-contest against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in July 2017. He originally won the match by knockout to take the light heavyweight championship, but the result was overturned after his failed drug test for an anabolic steroid was confirmed.

Cormier, who was awarded the 205-pound title and is the UFC heavyweight champion, will be stripped of the light heavyweight belt when Jones and Gustafsson meet. 

The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced in September that Jones' suspension would be for 15 months, retroactive to July 2017, making him eligible to fight as soon as October.

Jones previously defeated Gustafsson by unanimous decision to retain the light heavyweight title at UFC 165 in September 2013. 

UFC 232 will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 

