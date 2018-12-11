Champions League Results 2018: Tuesday Scores, Group Tables, Qualified Teams

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool qualified from Group C of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, defeating their opponents to advance to the knockout phase.

PSG won the group after a convincing 4-1 win at Red Star Belgrade, and Liverpool claimed second after defeating Napoli 1-0 at Anfield.

There was drama in Group B as Tottenham Hotspur qualified after a 1-1 draw at Barcelona. Inter Milan could only draw 1-1 with PSV Eindhoven at home, failing to advance and falling into the Europa League.

Borussia Dortmund won Group A on goal difference from Atletico Madrid, with the teams tied on 13 points. BVB won 2-0 at Monaco, with Atleti playing out a goalless draw at Club Brugge.

Porto had already been confirmed as Group D winners but grabbed a 3-2 away victory against Galatasaray.

Schalke join the Portuguese giants in the next round, defeating Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in Germany.

Brugge, Gala, Napoli and Inter all continue their European campaigns in the Europa after finishing third in the group stage.

Tuesday's Champions League Results

Club Brugge 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Monaco 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona 1-1 Spurs

Inter Milan 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

Red Star 1-4 PSG

Liverpool 1-0 Napoli

Schalke 1-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Galatasaray 2-3 Porto

Final Group Standings



(Matches played, wins, goal difference and points)

Group A

1. Borussia Dortmund: 6, 4, 8, 13

2. Atletico Madrid: 6, 4, 3, 13

3. Club Brugge: 6, 1, 1, 6

4. AS Monaco: 6, 0, -12, 1

Group B

1. Barcelona: 6, 4, 9, 14

2. Spurs: 6, 2, -1, 8

3. Inter Milan: 6, 2, -1, 8

4. PSV Eindhoven: 6, 0, -7, 2

Group C

1. Paris Saint-Germain: 6, 3, 8, 11

2. Liverpool: 6, 3, 2, 9

3. Napoli: 6, 2, 2, 9

4. Red Star Belgrade: 6, 1, -12, 4

Group D

1. Porto: 6, 5, 9, 16

2. Schalke 04: 6, 3, 2, 11

3. Galatasaray: 6, 1, -3, 4

4. Lokomotiv Moscow: 6, 1, -8, 3

Tuesday Recap

Liverpool broke Italian hearts on Merseyside as they put the group leaders to the sword in Europe's biggest competition.

The 1-0 defeat saw the Naples team fall from first to third after PSG won 4-1 at Red Star.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Anfield was a wall of noise after Mohamed Salah scored the only goal of the match in the first half.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted after the final whistle and said his team deserved to book a place in the next stage.

Speaking to BT Sport (h/t Patrick Jennings of BBC Sport), Klopp said:

"Wow, what a game. I am not sure a manager could be prouder of a team than I am. The only good thing about the first game at Napoli was that we were our ugly brothers and it wasn't us at all. Today, we had an opportunity to show more than we did in Italy and the boys played an outstanding game. The way we pressed them meant they had to change their game and they had no real key for us."

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Goals from Edison Cavani and Neymar gave PSG a commanding lead at half-time in Serbia, but the hosts hit back to stretch the French champions.

Marko Gobeljic's effort gave Red Star hope, but a header from Marquinhos made it 3-1. Kylian Mbappe scored a deserved fourth after an excellent display.

Spurs' fighting spirit was rewarded with qualification after completing a 1-1 draw against Barca at the Camp Nou.

Ousmane Dembele's seventh-minute opener was cancelled out by Lucas Moura's late equaliser with just five minutes to play.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Inter were held 1-1 by PSV at the San Siro, and the Italians chased the game for much of the match.

Hirving Lozano gave the visitors an early advantage, but the home side failed to grab an equaliser until Mauro Icardi's goal with 17 minutes remaining.

Atletico slipped to second in Group A after failing to score against Brugge in Belgium. The Spaniards drew 0-0, while BVB's 2-0 victory against Monaco saw them qualify as group winners.

Raphael Guerreiro's brace was enough for the Bundesliga outfit to collect three points.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

In the day's early matches in Group D, Schalke beat Lokomotiv 1-0 and Porto edged out Gala 3-2 in Turkey.

Alessandro Schopf's stoppage-time winner was enough for the German team.

Felipe opened the scoring for Porto before Moussa Marega doubled the advantage from the penalty spot.

Sofiane Feghouli's spot-kick in stoppage time before half-time gave Gala hope, but Sergio Oliveira's goal made it 3-1 shortly before the hour mark.

Eren Derdiyok added a second for the hosts in a pulsating affair in Istanbul.