Champ Bailey's Son Keevan Commits to Colorado State as 3-Star CB

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Keevan Bailey, the son of 12-time Pro Bowl cornerback Champ Bailey, has committed to play college football at Colorado State.

Bailey announced his decision Monday:

247Sports rates the 6'1", 175-pound defensive back as a 3-star recruit and the 107th-ranked player at his position.

