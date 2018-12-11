Champ Bailey's Son Keevan Commits to Colorado State as 3-Star CB

Keevan Bailey, the son of 12-time Pro Bowl cornerback Champ Bailey, has committed to play college football at Colorado State.

Bailey announced his decision Monday:

247Sports rates the 6'1", 175-pound defensive back as a 3-star recruit and the 107th-ranked player at his position.

         

