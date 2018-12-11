Pep Guardiola Rules out €150M Manchester City Move for Atletico Madrid's Saul

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has denied reports that Manchester City are set to activate Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez's €150 million (£136 million) buyout clause.

El Chiringuito's Juanfe Sanz (h/t Sport's Juan Linares) reported City were set to spend big on the Spaniard, but Guardiola poured cold water on the rumours.

Per Goal's Dom Farrell, he said:

"Manchester City have interest in 125 players in the last day, so one more.

"Sometimes I read 'Pep Guardiola is interested in this player.' Still I didn't know him.

"[Saul] is a fantastic player but we are not interested in him. He is an Atletico Madrid player who is going to stay there for a long time because he is an exceptional player."

Saul is contracted at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2026, so meeting his buyout clause would likely be the only realistic way of landing him.

The 24-year-old would be an excellent addition to almost any side, as he has a wide and varied arsenal to call on in midfield.

His defensive work rate and ability to break up opponents' play is just as you'd expect for a key player in Diego Simeone's side, but on top of his physicality, he's got plenty of technical ability, too.

He uses it to beat players in the centre and drive his side further forward, where he can often make a significant impact:

As an impressive and versatile all-rounder, he is sometimes called upon to provide cover in other positions, where he can still be of use as ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted:

He'd make a fine long-term replacement for Fernandinho at the Etihad Stadium, and City could do with finding a successor for him given he's now 33 and has still started all of their Premier League and UEFA Champions League games this season.

Guardiola recognises his talent and City have the resources to splash out on him, but it's clear they'll be pursuing other, likely less expensive targets when the time comes to move on from Fernandinho.