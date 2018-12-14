MMA's Top Breakout Stars of 2018

0 of 11

Everyone wants to get in on the ground floor. That has any number of real-world applications, from business to politics to sports. Oh, certainly sports. Fans love nothing more than to stand astride their bar stool and proclaim to the world that they had an athlete pegged for the big time since he was in short pants.

So it pains me to inform those fans that it's too late for these 10 athletes. The ship has sailed, guys. See, there it is, far out on the horizon, where the smoke billows. Bon voyage, bandwagon ship! Sorry to mix the metaphors, but bon voyage!

The good news is, maybe a second ship is accepting passengers. Maybe you can't get in on the ground floor, but the getting's still reasonably good for these 10 MMA fighters. They are the sport's breakout stars of 2018.

MMA is not like football, basketball or what have you, where the zip-fronted detectives root out top prospects at the high school level and below. It's not even like boxing, where great fighters are assessed, seasoned and groomed using a steady, yearslong process of can-crushing and record-padding.

MMA fighters make their way up from local shows to regional to stream to TV to the largest circle of promotions, topped of course by the UFC. Prospects are identified, but the only way to tell the real thing for sure is to throw them right out of the nest and into a well-lit cage. As a result, it's arguably more important in MMA to recognize new stars and identify them for what they are: the new blood transfusions for an unforgiving sport in constant need of them.

These 10 men and ladies passed the test in 2018. They each went from relative unknown to very much known in the span of one year, or even, in rare cases, one fight. Their stars are established.

The list includes fighters from inside and outside the UFC. It does not include fighters who made splashes at the lower levels, who became hot prospects or made big leaps up the ladder. In fact, they need not be prospects at all, but instead might be veterans who got over the hump. These are fighters who well and truly etched their names for all to see on MMA's global landscape.

