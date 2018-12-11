Report: OC John DeFilippo Fired by Vikings After Loss to Seahawks

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo one day after a 21-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The loss dropped Minnesota to 6-6-1 on the season, giving it just a half-game lead for the second NFC wild-card spot.

