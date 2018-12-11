Report: OC John DeFilippo Fired by Vikings After Loss to Seahawks

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 24: Offensive coordinator John DeFilippo of the Minnesota Vikings reacts during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 24, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo one day after a 21-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The loss dropped Minnesota to 6-6-1 on the season, giving it just a half-game lead for the second NFC wild-card spot.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

