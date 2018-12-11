Martial Arts Champ Irina Rybnikova Dies at Age 15 After Being Electrocuted

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

Teenage martial arts champion Irina Rybnikova died Saturday due to electrocution after her cellphone fell into the bathtub while charging.

According to Laura Forsyth and Will Stewart of the Mirror, the 15-year-old died instantly and was later found in the bath by her family.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

