Martial Arts Champ Irina Rybnikova Dies at Age 15 After Being Electrocuted

Martial Arts Champ Irina Rybnikova Dies at Age 15 After Being ElectrocutedDecember 11, 2018
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Teenage martial arts champion Irina Rybnikova died Saturday due to electrocution after her cellphone fell into the bathtub while charging.
According to Laura Forsyth and Will Stewart of the Mirror, the 15-year-old died instantly and was later found in the bath by her family.
