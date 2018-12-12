Champions League 2018: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Wednesday's Permutations

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

There's relatively little at stake for the elite sides competing in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, with seven of the eight remaining knockout phase places already sewn up.

Bayern Munich, Ajax, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Roma, Juventus and Manchester United have all secured passage to the last 16, with the final place up for grabs between Lyon and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Only Real are assured of top spot in their group, though, so Wednesday's action could have a significant impact on the draw for the knockout phase.

Read on for a look at the permutations that will be at play on the final day of Champions League action for the calendar year, but first here's a reminder of the fixtures, odds and viewing information:

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET

Viktoria Plzan (17-10), Draw (5-2), Roma (8-5)

Real Madrid (1-4), Draw (11-2), CSKA Moscow (12-1)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Young Boys (13-2), Draw (15-4), Juventus (11-25)

Benfica (2-5), Draw (15-4), AEK Athens (8-1)

Shakhtar Donetsk (5-4), Draw (11-4), Lyon (21-10)

Manchester City (11-50), Draw (13-2), Hoffenheim (11-1)

Ajax (11-4), Draw (11-4), Bayern (Evens)

Valencia (3-2), Draw (9-4), Manchester United (2-1)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

All matches are available for viewing via BT Sport and BT Sport Extra in the UK. Live streams can be accessed via the BT Sport website.

American viewers can tune into Univision Deportes en Vivo or stream via B/R Live.

Group E

Ajax (11 points) face off against Bayern Munich (13 points) on Wednesday in Amsterdam for top spot in Group E.

A victory for the Dutch side will see them leapfrog Bayern into first place, but any other result will see the sides remain in the order they're already in, as AEK (zero points) cannot overtake Benfica (four points) regardless of their result in the group's other fixture.

Group F

City (10 points) need only a draw with Hoffenheim (three points) to win the group ahead of Lyon (seven points).

The French club have a superior head-to-head record with the Sky Blues and could take top spot if they beat Shakhtar and City lose.

Lyon's main aim will be to secure passage, though, by avoiding defeat to Shakhtar (five points). Should the Ukrainian club beat Lyon, they'll progress at the Ligue 1 side's expense behind City.

As Goal's Robin Bairner noted, it could have been different for Lyon:

They shipped an 83rd-minute goal against City in their last Champions League outing as it finished 2-2, and they were also held to draws in their previous two European games because of injury-time equalisers.

A draw would be enough on Wednesday, but conceding late on again could prove costly.

Group G

Real (12 points) and Roma (nine points) are assured of the top two places, and the Italian side cannot finish above the Spaniards because of their head-to-head record.

Los Blancos won both their meetings with the Giallorossi by an aggregate score of 5-0.

That leaves Plzen (four points) and CSKA (four points) battling for third place so they can drop into the UEFA Europa League.

The latter have the inferior head-to-head record, so they'll need to better Plzen's result at home to Roma in their trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Group H

Juventus (12 points) must beat Young Boys (one point) in Switzerland on Wednesday to guarantee top spot ahead of United (10 points).

The Red Devils take on Valencia (five points) and have the better head-to-head record with Juve courtesy of away goals.

The pair each won away from home in their two meetings and scored twice each overall, but both of United's goals came in Turin whereas only one of the Bianconeri's came in Manchester.

United have to win away in Valencia to have a chance of topping the group, though.

With his side facing four more fixtures in December after Valencia, it seems Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho will be content just to get through the game, having taken the opportunity to rest his players:

If their changed side doesn't manage to record a win at the Mestalla, Juve's result against Young Boys will be irrelevant.