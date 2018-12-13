NFL Trade Ideas That Could Shake Up the League in 2019

1 of 8

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Proposed trade: Derek Carr to the New York Giants for a 2019 first-round pick

Something isn't quite right with the Oakland Raiders. Jon Gruden's shadow looms large, especially after the team fired general manager Reggie McKenzie despite Sunday's 24-21 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Obviously, there was a meeting last night and changes have been made," Gruden said of the firing, per the Associated Press' Josh Dubow. "I respect everything that this organization is about. I can't exactly answer why the change was made last night, but changes were made, and we got to continue to fight and continue to build this team back and that's what we are going to do."

That explanation doesn't pass the sniff test. Neither does the current state of the roster.

The Raiders have already traded Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper and released Bruce Irvin this season. Why wouldn't they consider moving quarterback Derek Carr, too? With three first-round picks already in place (including what would currently be the third overall pick), Gruden could select his quarterback of the future.

In late October, The Athletic's Marcus Thompson reported the team's belief in Carr had "deteriorated, perhaps to irreparable levels." The Raiders are in a perfect position to maximize his trade value while getting rid of someone who may not even be in their long-term plans.

The New York Giants desperately need an heir apparent to the 37-year-old Eli Manning. Carr is only 27 and is signed through the 2022 campaign, albeit at an exorbitant price (he has four years left on his five-year, $125 million extension).

New York has won four of its last five games, which pushed it down the draft order. Another win or two could take the Giants out of the top 10 altogether, thus making this trade for Carr far more palatable.