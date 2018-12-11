LeBron James Tells Dwyane Wade 'It Was Here or the Garden' After Last Matchup

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Following what was likely the final meeting of their NBA careers Monday, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade discussed the special moment on the court at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

As seen in the following video, James told D-Wade, "It was either here or the Garden," in reference to which venues were meaningful enough to play host to their final game against each other:

According to Michael J. Duarte of NBC Los Angeles, James further explained his comment about Madison Square Garden in New York City:

James and the Los Angeles Lakers prevailed 108-105 over Wade and the Miami Heat to improve to 17-10. LeBron finished with 28 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Wade registered 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes off the bench.

James and Wade are not only close friends, but they are also linked from a basketball perspective, as they led the Heat to championships in 2012 and 2013.

Prior to the start of the 2018-19 season, Wade said he planned to retire at the close of the campaign.

That means there are only three ways the two could meet again, and none are realistic: an NBA Finals meeting, an All-Star Game selection for Wade, or if another team on the Lakers' upcoming schedule trades for Wade.

Neither James nor Wade have ever played for the New York Knicks, but they have been vocal about their love for MSG and its atmosphere. Their discussion after Monday's game was a tip of the hat to The World's Most Famous Arena.