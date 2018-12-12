Europa League 2018: Matchday 6 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images

The group stage of this season's UEFA Europa League will come to a close on Thursday, with a long list of teams still competing to take one of 24 spots in the knockout phase.

Thirteen of those places are already accounted for, with Premier League teams Arsenal and Chelsea having assured themselves of a berth in the round of 32 alongside the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage.

The Gunners are guaranteed to finish first in Group E and host FK Qarabag on Thursday, while the Blues are nine points clear in Group L and will end their campaign away to Vidi FC.

Elsewhere, Scottish teams Celtic and Rangers are on the cusp of advancing. The Hoops only need a draw at home to Group E winners Red Bull Salzburg in order to progress, but Rangers have a more difficult job travelling to Rapid Wien, with only two points between the top and bottom clubs in Group G.

Thursday's Schedule (Predictions)

Group G (5:55 p.m. GMT): Rapid Wien vs. Rangers*** (1-1), Villarreal vs. Spartak Moscow**** (1-0)

Group H (5:55 p.m. GMT): Lazio vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (2-2), Marseille vs. Apollon Limassol** (2-1)

Group I (5:55 p.m. GMT): Besiktas vs. Malmo* (2-2), Genk vs. Sarpsborg (2-0)

Group J (5:55 p.m. GMT): Akhisarspor vs. Standard Liege (1-1), Sevilla vs. Krasnodar (1-0)

Group K (5:55 p.m. GMT): Dynamo Kiev vs. Jablonec (2-0), Rennes vs. Astana (2-1)

Group L (5:55 p.m. GMT): PAOK vs. BATE Borisov (3-1), Vidi FC vs. Chelsea** (0-3)

Group A (8 p.m. GMT): Larnaca vs. Bayer Leverkusen* (0-2), Ludogorets vs. Zurich (1-1)

Group B (8 p.m. GMT): Celtic vs. Red Bull Salzburg*** (1-1), RB Leipzig vs. Rosenborg**** (3-0)

Group C (8 p.m. GMT): Slavia Prague vs. Zenit St. Petersburg (1-3), Copenhagen vs. Bordeaux (0-0)



Group D (8 p.m. GMT): Dinamo Zagreb vs. Anderlecht (2-1), Spartak Trnava vs. Fenerbahce (0-2)

Group E (8 p.m. GMT): Arsenal vs. FK Qarabag** (4-0), Sporting CP vs. Vorskla (2-0)

Group F (8 p.m. GMT): Olympiakos vs. AC Milan* (1-1), Dudelange vs. Real Betis (1-2)

Selected Match Odds

Rapid Wien (7-5), Draw (13-5), Rangers (25-12)

Villarreal (4-7), Draw (7-2), Spartak Moscow (11-2)

Lazio (13-11), Draw (47-17), Eintracht Frankfurt (12-5)

Vidi FC (9-2), Draw (11-4), Chelsea (13-20)

Celtic (17-11), Draw (12-5), Red Bull Salzburg (21-10)

Arsenal (1-4), Draw (23-4), FK Qarabag (14-1)

Preview

This season's contingent of Premier League clubs have proved more than capable of standing up to the Europa League test, as evidenced by Arsenal and Chelsea's early qualifications for the round of 32.

Neither team will be under a great deal of pressure on Thursday. BATE Borisov and Vidi are nine points behind Chelsea, while Arsenal's superior record over second-placed Sporting CP means they are guaranteed to beat the Lisbon club to the top spot.

Chelsea will be wary of their Hungarian hosts, who are still fighting to qualify, but the writing appears to be on the wall for a Qarabag side set to face Arsenal, who haven't lost since August, per Match of the Day:

Gunners manager Unai Emery won this competition three years in succession with Sevilla, and he is likely to experiment in Thursday's encounter with qualification assured.

Matters are much tighter in Group G. Villarreal and Rapid Wien are joint-leaders on seven points, while Rangers are just a point behind them in third and Spartak Moscow sit fourth on five points.

Steven Gerrard's Ibrox outfit know a win in Austria will be enough to advance, and the Liverpool legend boasts a rare confidence among the managers left in Group G, as pointed out by AFP's Kieran Canning:

Celtic are three points ahead of third-placed RB Leipzig in Group B, and they host leaders Red Bull Salzburg, who have already advanced.

That means a point against the Austrians is all that's needed to snatch second place, and manager Brendan Rodgers was in good spirits following Saturday's 5-1 drubbing of Kilmarnock, via Sky Sports:

Eintracht Frankfurt were 4-1 victors over Lazio when the two teams met in October, although such drama is unlikely in Rome on Thursday, with both teams already qualified from Group H.

Group A leaders Bayer Leverkusen—one point ahead of Zurich and assured of qualification—travel to AEK Larnaca in Cyprus where they will hope to cement their place at the top, while the Swiss side head to Ludogorets Razgrad.