Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY Discussing Scooter Gennett with Reds

The New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds reportedly had "a little talk" involving second baseman Scooter Gennett, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred.

Heyman added: "Not sure how much there is to it. NYY does need a middle infielder."

Earlier Monday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Reds would like to trade Gennett this offseason, though it could prove difficult to get adequate value in return:

"A trade of Gennett would open second base for top prospect Nick Senzel and also create other possibilities, such as the signing of free agent Josh Harrison, a Cincinnati native who can play both infield and outfield. The problem for the Reds in trying to deal Gennett is the free-agent market is flooded with second basemen, from DJ LeMahieu to Jed Lowrie to Brian Dozier, Daniel Murphy to Ian Kinsler to Neil Walker."

Gennett, 28, thrived in his two seasons in Cincinnati, hitting .303 with 50 homers, 189 RBI and 166 runs in 295 games. He would be a major upgrade for a Yankees team struggling with its infield depth because of Didi Gregorius recovering from Tommy John surgery and Ronald Torreyes no longer on the team.

While Gregorius is out of action, Gleyber Torres could slide to shortstop, while a player like Gennett could hold down second base. And upon Gregorius' return, the Yankees would have excellent depth in the middle of the infield.

The Yankees aren't just considering Gennett, however. Per Heyman, the Yankees also have eyes for superstar free agent Manny Machado and free-agent utility infielders Marwin Gonzalez and Josh Harrison.