Conor McGregor's Coach Says He'd Need to Be Convinced to Train Him Again

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor's longtime trainer John Kavanagh would only return to the star's camp under the right circumstances to help him prepare for a forthcoming fight.

Kavanagh explained in an interview with the Independent's Paul Kimmage how he wouldn't train McGregor for what felt like a compulsory fight:

"Well, he would certainly have to convince me to go again. ... Yeah, I love him. I love the whole journey we've had, but I'd need a good 'why.' It might be Diaz again because he promised that fight. It might be a rematch with Khabib. But if it was just: 'Well, they want me to fight that guy' I think I'd say, 'I wish you the best.'"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.