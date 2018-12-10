Warriors News: DeMarcus Cousins Assigned to G League During Injury Rehab

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors announced Monday they have assigned center DeMarcus Cousins to the team's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, California.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN previously reported he could begin practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday.

Cousins has not played an NBA game since tearing his Achilles last January as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. He is expected to practice with Santa Cruz until he gets back up to speed and can join Golden State.

"He needs more intense, focused practice time, and hopefully he can get some of that in Santa Cruz," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Cousins when speaking with reporters Friday.

Based on the most recent projections, the center is expected to return to the court "sometime after Christmas," according to Logan Murdock of the Mercury News.

Cousins surprised many this offseason by signing a one-year contract with the Warriors, but the deal allows him to take his time rehabbing until he can return to the court at 100 percent. Golden State enters Monday with the best record in the Western Conference at 18-9 even though Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have missed long stretches of time, so there is no need to rush the center back onto the court.

When he is healthy, the four-time All-Star can be an impact player who provides additional balance for the Warriors in the post, making the defending NBA champions even tougher to defend.

If all goes well, Cousins could be looking at a much bigger payday next offseason.