Chelsea's Eden Hazard Drops New Real Madrid Transfer Hint Amid Contract Rumours

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has once again hinted he could leave for Real Madrid in the near future as his contract situation still hasn't been resolved.

The Belgian gave an interview to RMC Sport and said the departure of Zinedine Zidane did not alter his opinion of the La Liga giants, and he will make a decision at the end of the season:

Last week manager Maurizio Sarri told reporters he was hopeful Hazard would sign a new contract soon, and that renewal was on the table, per the Telegraph's Ian Baker. These latest comments would suggest the former Lille star won't sign until next summer at the earliest.

Hazard has talked about moving to Spain on numerous occasions, keeping the transfer speculation alive. Earlier this season he revealed a move was possible in the summer, but Chelsea blocked him from leaving:

He previously told RTL (via Ian Holyman of ESPN FC) it was his dream to play under Zidane, who coached Real until the end of last season.

The 27-year-old continues to flirt with the European champions while maintaining he could also stay at Chelsea. In an interview with Sky Sports' Renault Match Zone he even said he could finish his career in west London.

Most of the transfer speculation has been centered around Real, although Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked to Hazard of late, per Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express. Such a move seems highly unlikely due to his past with Lille, however.

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

The winger has already bagged seven goals this Premier League season, playing a major part in Sarri's fine start to life in England. The Blues sit well behind Liverpool and Manchester City in the standings but are very much in the thick of the race for a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League spot.

Losing Hazard would be a major blow, especially if he doesn't sign a new deal and negotiations with Los Blancos take place with the player on a short-term contract. The Spanish giants won't offer top dollar in that case, and Chelsea will be forced to either cash in or lose him for free the following year.