AP College Basketball Poll 2018: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

Kansas did not always look great doing it, but the Jayhawks have retaken their preseason No. 1 ranking.

The Associated Press moved Kansas up one spot to the No. 1 perch after Gonzaga fell in a close matchup to Tennessee, dropping the Bulldogs to No. 4. No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Tennessee and No. 5 Michigan round out the Top Five.

Here is a look at how the poll played out:

1. Kansas

2. Duke

3. Tennessee

4. Gonzaga

5. Michigan

6. Virginia

7. Nevada

8. Auburn

9. Michigan State

10. Florida State

11. Texas Tech

12. North Carolina

13. Virginia Tech

14. Buffalo

15. Ohio State

16. Wisconsin

17. Villanova

18. Mississippi State

19. Kentucky

20. Arizona State

21. Marquette

22. Iowa

23. Furman

24. Houston

25. Syracuse

Indiana and Kansas State were also tied for 25th with 118 points. Meanwhile, Nebraska and Maryland dropped out of the poll.

Admiral Schofield made a three with 24 seconds remaining to give Tennessee a 76-73 win over Gonzaga in last week's biggest matchup. Schofield had 30 points and six rebounds to lead the way in the Volunteers' Colangelo Classic victory.

"Our team really executed in the second half," Schofield told reporters. "A lot of good looks for a lot of guys, and anyone could have knocked down those shots, we have so many talented people on this team."

Zach Norvell Jr. and Rui Hachimura each missed threes that would have tied the game in the final 10 seconds. Gonzaga had opened the regular season with nine straight wins, highlighted by a triumph over Duke in the Maui Invitational.

The lone loss for 7-1 Tennessee came against Kansas in an overtime thriller that gave the Jayhawks an NIT Season Tip-Off championship.

Kentucky was the only other Top 10 team to drop a game this week, dropping 10 spots to No. 19 after an 84-83 upset by Seton Hall. Myles Cale hit a three with 11 seconds remaining in the overtime period to give the Pirates a victory.

Keldon Johnson had hit a half-court buzzer beater to send the game to overtime for the Wildcats, but his potential game-winner got blocked by Quincy McKnight as time expired.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari told reporters:

"I am not discouraged in any way. We've got a ways to go. I mean, every year I go through this. This is painful and aging, trying to figure out your team, trying to win games while you're trying to figure them out, how you finish games and trying to get them to mature quickly. It's just hard. And you know what? I'm going to have to go through it again."

The Wildcats had the biggest drop among teams remaining in the Top 25. No. 16 Wisconsin and No. 22 Iowa were tied for the second-largest drop, each moving back four spots.

No. 21 Marquette, No. 24 Houston and No. 25 Syracuse/Indiana each moved into the rankings.

Where to Watch: College basketball games and related coverage are available through Fubo.TV/welcome.