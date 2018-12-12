Every Non-Playoff Team's Biggest 2019 Free-Agent Target

Every Non-Playoff Team's Biggest 2019 Free-Agent TargetDecember 12, 2018
It's been a wild 2018 NFL season thus far, and with just three weeks remaining, the vast majority of the league is still alive in the postseason chase. In fact, only six teams—the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers—have officially been eliminated.
As a practical matter, though, close to half the league can and should be ready to look toward 2019 and the offseason that precedes it. We're going to examine those teams here, along with the players we believe should be each franchise's top free-agency priority.
In addition to the teams that have been eliminated, we'll examine those that have won five games or fewer through 14 weeks. Free-agent targets will be based on positional needs, salary-cap space, projected player performance and schematic fit where applicable. Some teams will obviously be transitioning to new coaches and systems next season.
All contract information via Spotrac. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.
Arizona Cardinals: WR Adam Humphries
The Arizona Cardinals are going to spend the next couple of years developing and building around rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. They selected former Texas A&M wideout Christian Kirk in the second round of this year's draft, but it would be smart to add more young pass-catching talent around him.
That will be even smarter if longtime veteran Larry Fitzgerald, who is in the final year of his contract, doesn't return.
This is where Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries comes in. The 25-year-old Clemson product has been a solid complementary receiver in each of the last two seasons and is again one this year. So far, he has 57 catches for 648 yards and five touchdowns.
Humphries will also be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.
By bringing Humphries into the fold, the Cardinals would get a proven young receiver just entering the prime of his career.
Atlanta Falcons: DE Frank Clark
The biggest problem for the Atlanta Falcons this season has been poor defense. Injuries on the back end have certainly had a lot to do with that, but an inconsistent and often ineffective pass rush is also to blame.
Atlanta has invested a lot into edge-rushers, spending first-round picks Vic Beasley and Takkarist McKinley, but this hasn't resulted in an elite pass-rushing unit. Given Beasley's disappointing production of late—just 15 tackles and 4.0 sacks this season—it wouldn't be a shock to see the Falcons part with him and his $12.8 million 2019 salary, guaranteed for injury only.
For that kind of money, the Falcons could make a play for current Seattle Seahawks edge-rusher Frank Clark, who has 11.0 sacks and will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. Clark has been more productive than Beasley, plays in a similar defensive system and would make a quick transition and is just 25 years old.
It may be tough for the Falcons to admit Beasley hasn't worked out, but watching Clark make plays on a regular basis should make the disappointment easier to swallow.
Buffalo Bills: WR DeSean Jackson
We're speculating here, as DeSean Jackson is under contract with the Buccaneers for another year after this one. However, that year will cost $10 million, and Tampa can get out of his contract without paying any guaranteed money. Given his continued lack of chemistry with Jameis Winston and the likely pending front-office transition, we're guessing Jackson will be available.
Jackson would be a great addition for the Buffalo Bills. He may be 32 years old, but he still has enough speed to stretch the field and take advantage of rookie quarterback Josh Allen's rocket arm. He'd also have a familiar teammate in LeSean McCoy.
Allen hasn't had a ton to work with in the pass-catcher department, and Buffalo just dumped Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes. Adding Jackson would give Allen a proven deep threat to utilize.
Cincinnati Bengals: TE Jared Cook
It's hard to tell what exactly the Cincinnati Bengals will do with their coaching staff in the offseason. This year's collapse would signal a change for other franchises, but the Bengals have stuck by Marvin Lewis through plenty of tough times before.
Regardless, the Bengals also need to figure out what to do with oft-injured tight end Tyler Eifert, whose 2018 season ended with a broken ankle four games in. He'll be a free agent, and our guess is Cincinnati decides to move on.
This is why it would make sense to target veteran tight end Jared Cook to pair him with Tyler Kroft, also on injured reserve. Cook is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season (825 yards, six touchdowns) and would give Cincinnati perhaps the most dangerous receiving corps in the conference.
A group consisting of A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, John Ross, Tyler Kroft and Jared Cook would be scary.
Cleveland Browns: WR Chris Conley
Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey isn't afraid to spend money in free agency, but he's going to do so with a plan. He wants to build a young foundation, and the centerpiece of that foundation is rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield has young pass-catchers to work with. Jarvis Landry, at 26, is the elder statesman. Guys like Antonio Callaway, Rashard Higgins, David Njoku and even Breshad Perriman could be part of Mayfield's long-term future.
So could Kansas City Chiefs receiver Chris Conley—if Dorsey can land him. Conley is a speedy young pass-catcher who has largely been overshadowed by the likes of Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins in Kansas City. He's shown at times, though—like his 74-yard, two-touchdown game against the Los Angeles Rams—that he can be a difference-maker.
Conley was drafted by Dorsey during his previous stint as Chiefs GM, and he'd be an excellent complementary receiver in Cleveland.
Detroit Lions: DT Malcom Brown
The Detroit Lions have been an up-and-down team under new head coach Matt Patricia. One thing they haven't been is a team with a championship-worthy defense—something fans may have hoped for when Patricia was hired.
It's going to take time for Patricia to bring in the pieces he wants on his defense, of course, and he'll have a chance to do just that in the offseason when run-stuffing defensive tackle Malcom Brown becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Brown is far from a star with the New England Patriots, but he can be a difference-maker in the middle of a defensive line. He can certainly improve a run defense that is allowing 115.2 yards per game (17th in the NFL).
Pairing Brown with Damon Harrison would give Detroit one of the best defensive interiors in the conference.
Green Bay Packers: G Rodger Saffold
We already know the Green Bay Packers are going to welcome a new regime in 2019. While we can't know what the incoming offensive scheme will look like, we can assume protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and supporting him with a strong running game will be part of the plan.
Rodgers has already been sacked 39 times this season. That's a problem.
This is why adding a quality interior offensive lineman like Los Angeles Rams guard Rodger Saffold makes perfect sense, regardless of scheme.
Saffold, an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, may not be a household name, but he's a tremendous lineman. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2017, and he's ranked 10th among guards by Pro Football Focus. He'll be 31 when the 2019 season begins, but for a team with a 35-year-old quarterback, that shouldn't be an issue.
If Green Bay can get three to four prime years from Saffold to support perhaps Rodgers' last few prime seasons, it absolutely should.
Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Teddy Bridgewater
The Jacksonville Jaguars gambled on quarterback Blake Bortles this past offseason, inking him to a new three-year, $54 million extension. While Bortles hasn't been solely responsible for Jacksonville's disappointing season, it's fair to say he isn't looking like the Jaguars' quarterback of the future.
As of now, the Jaguars are on pace to earn a top-10 draft pick in 2019. Could they use that pick on a potential franchise quarterback? Certainly, but they should first try to scoop up 2014 first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater.
Jacksonville, which was in the AFC title game last season, is only a few pieces away from again being a contender. Bridgewater's career was derailed by a devastating knee injury, but he was a Pro Bowler in 2015 and performed well this preseason. The fact he appeared healthy is precisely why the New Orleans Saints were willing to trade a third-round pick to acquire Bridgewater from the New York Jets this past offseason after New York signed him for one year, $6 million.
The book on Bridgewater is limited, but it reads better than the book on Bortles. Jacksonville would be smart to see if he is the missing piece needed for another playoff run.
New York Giants: OLB Jadeveon Clowney
The New York Giants' situation is quite similar to Jacksonville's. New York has a ton of elite pieces in place, is on pace for a top-10 draft pick and has uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. The difference is the Giants are not a quarterback away from being Super Bowl contenders. In fact, Eli Manning has been quite competent, albeit still underwhelming. New York can and should target a quarterback in the draft but also still stick with Manning for another season.
In turn, the Giants should focus on a disappointing defense in free agency.
Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is an ideal target for improving a pass rush that has just 24 sacks and allowed 25.5 points per game (23rd in the NFL) this season. He's talented, versatile and will be just 26 years old at the start of the 2019 season.
This means the Giants can enjoy Clowney's prime alongside the primes of Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Olivier Vernon and whichever quarterback they choose to draft in April.
Oakland Raiders: S Tyrann Mathieu
One thing we've learned about the Oakland Raiders this year is that head coach Jon Gruden isn't afraid to add veteran talent. He's already brought in the likes of Jordy Nelson and Doug Martin. Gruden will likely be calling the shots in the offseason, too, as the Raiders just fired general manager Reggie McKenzie.
This is where veteran defensive back Tyrann Mathieu comes in. He has experience at both safety and cornerback, and he's playing on a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. Mathieu is a proven talent who can upgrade an improving but still underwhelming secondary that ranks 18th in pass defense (247.7 yards per game allowed).
The Raiders are armed with a plethora of draft picks and will be looking to build a young foundation over the next couple of years. Mathieu, who will be 27 at the start of next season, is still young enough to fit that strategy.
New York Jets: RB Le'Veon Bell
Like the Cardinals, Bills and Browns, the Jets are likely to spend the offseason adding pieces around their own rookie quarterback, Sam Darnold.
For the Jets, adding a running back makes the most sense. They don't have a David Johnson, LeSean McCoy or even a Nick Chubb on their roster. New York added Isaiah Crowell last offseason, and while he's had his moments—like a 200-yard game against the Denver Broncos—he hasn't been consistent or especially game-changing.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell? He's both of those things.
Whichever team lands the three-time Pro Bowler is going to have to overspend, but the Jets can do exactly that. According to OverTheCap, New York will have the second-most cap space next offseason. Adding Bell would give Darnold an elite weapon with which to work and the kind of presence that would draw the attention of opposing defenses.
Bell would be an ideal choice for a Jets team looking to take pressure off Darnold's shoulders and limit his mistakes.
San Francisco 49ers: RB Le'Veon Bell
The San Francisco 49ers aren't working with a rookie quarterback, but they do have an inexperienced "franchise" quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo that they're trying to build around. This is why going after Le'Veon Bell makes a ton of sense for San Francisco as well.
The 49ers are expected to have the eighth-most cap space in the offseason, according to OverTheCap.
San Francisco seems to have something in running back Matt Breida (744 yards rushing, three touchdowns) and it may have a quality pass-catching back in Jerick McKinnon—if he's the same player following recovery from a torn ACL.
The 49ers can get out of McKinnon's contract in the offseason while paying just $6 million guaranteed of the next three years. Parting with him and adding a well-rested and healthy Bell to the roster may be the optimal move, as Bell would give Garoppolo an elite runner and elite receiver to play with.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Tyrann Mathieu
We mentioned defensive back Tyrann Mathieu as a fit for the Raiders and their underwhelming pass defense. For the same reasons, he'd be a fine fit for the Buccaneers, who rank just 27th against the pass this season (268.5 yards per game allowed).
His versatility would be a big asset for a rebuilding Tampa defense, as would his leadership.
"He doesn't talk all the time, but when he speaks, people listen," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "I think it's just the way he goes about it and then I just encouraged him to be who he was."
The Buccaneers appear likely to move on from head coach Dirk Koetter after the season, which means another rebuild is on the way. Adding a player who can offer veteran leadership and talent to a transition defense makes perfect sense.