Every Non-Playoff Team's Biggest 2019 Free-Agent Target

0 of 13

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's been a wild 2018 NFL season thus far, and with just three weeks remaining, the vast majority of the league is still alive in the postseason chase. In fact, only six teams—the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers—have officially been eliminated.

As a practical matter, though, close to half the league can and should be ready to look toward 2019 and the offseason that precedes it. We're going to examine those teams here, along with the players we believe should be each franchise's top free-agency priority.

In addition to the teams that have been eliminated, we'll examine those that have won five games or fewer through 14 weeks. Free-agent targets will be based on positional needs, salary-cap space, projected player performance and schematic fit where applicable. Some teams will obviously be transitioning to new coaches and systems next season.

All contract information via Spotrac. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.