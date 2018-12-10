Cristiano Ronaldo Challenges Lionel Messi to Join Him in Serie A

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Lionel Messi should "accept the challenge" of leaving Barcelona and move to play in Italy, according to Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentinian has only ever played first-team football at Barca, while Ronaldo is at the fourth club of his senior career following his summer move from Real Madrid to Juve.

Ronaldo said he does not miss playing against Messi in La Liga, but he urged his fellow five-time Ballon d'Or winner to take on a new challenge, per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"No, maybe he misses me. I played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, in the national team, while he is still in Spain. Maybe he needs me more. For me, life is a challenge, I like it, and I like to make people happy. I would like him to come to Italy one day. Like me, accept the challenge. However, if he is happy there, I respect him. He is a fantastic player, a good guy, but I do not miss anything here. This is my new life, and I'm happy."

