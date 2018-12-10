Final Build to WWE TLC and Preview for December 10 Episode of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

The only thing consistent about WWE Raw of late is its mediocrity, a trend the brand will look to buck Monday as it delivers its final episode before Sunday's 16 TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view extravaganza.

The company's creative team will have its work cut out for it considering the card for the show is wholly lackluster and mostly meaningless.

The flagship show will give it the ol' college try, though, with these segments and matches on tap for its fanbase.

Preview

A Pre-TLC Press Conference

Head of the women's division Alexa Bliss will hold a press conference ahead of Sunday's Raw Women's Championship match featuring Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax, as she tweeted on Friday:

The build to Rousey and Jax has been solid enough.

Unfortunately, WWE Creative has failed to follow up on Jax's considerable heat following her face-breaking punch of Becky Lynch prior to Survivor Series. The real, legitimate dislike fans had shown for her has dissipated and the result is just another heel who has zero shot of becoming the first woman to beat Rousey.

That is, unless the writing team comes through in a big way Monday night.

Braun Strowman Update

WWE has continued to advertise Braun Strowman for his scheduled Tables, Ladders and Chairs match against Baron Corbin, but a recent tweet from The Monster Among Men shows an arm that looks nowhere near ready for the pain and punishment that will be prevalent in such a gimmick bout:

Strowman is far too valuable to the Raw brand to risk further injury in what is essentially a throwaway pay-per-view match, especially with Royal Rumble and the Road to WrestleMania rapidly approaching.

Still, the TLC event needs a spark of star power so do not be surprised if the announcement is made Monday that Strowman will compete against Corbin to set up the showdown with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble in Phoenix.

Complete healing or threat of re-injury be damned.

The Final Build to Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

At every turn on this road to TLC, Dean Ambrose has gotten the best of Seth Rollins, leaving The Architect lying and establishing himself as the aggressor in the rivalry.

Just six days until the battle for the Intercontinental Championship, Rollins will have one more opportunity to build momentum for himself against his former friend and tag team partner.

Ambrose debuted a new look last Monday, sporting a gas mask while accompanied by his own personal SWAT team. It will be interesting to see if the change in appearance is one that sticks or merely a one-time addition for a single promo's sake.

Their rivalry has carried the program and their match is at the forefront of the TLC promotion so expect a good chunk of TV time to be devoted to it Monday night.