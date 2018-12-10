AC Milan Rule out Zlatan Ibrahimovic Move, Cesc Fabregas January Bid Possible

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

AC Milan sporting director Leonardo has said the club will not re-sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic from Los Angeles Galaxy this winter, although a move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is still on the cards.

Ibrahimovic recently finished his first season in Major League Soccer, but Leonardo told Sky Italy (h/t Goal's Kieran Francis) there's no chance they'll sign him in January: "Ibrahimovic? No he won't arrive. He always said that if L.A. accepted his demands, that he would stay there. He won't be arriving here. It would've been nice, but it isn't possible."

Six-and-a-half years have passed since Ibrahimovic, 37, left the San Siro, where he won the Scudetto with Milan in 2011.

Leonardo suggested a move for Chelsea misfit Fabregas could be on the cards still, however: "We are studying the possibilities [regarding Fabregas]. We are evaluating the conditions."

