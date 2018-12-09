Report: Colin Kaepernick Willing to Play for Redskins, 'Any NFL Team'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Despite some speculation to the contrary, Colin Kaepernick would reportedly be willing to play for the Washington Redskins if given the opportunity, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

Two sources stressed that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback would play for "any NFL team" if offered, but at least in Washington's case, he has received "no calls period."

The Redskins reportedly had internal discussions about signing Kaepernick but never reached out to him, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

"He's been discussed but I think we will probably go in a different direction," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said of Kaepernick, per Shalise Manza Young of Yahoo Sports.

Washington has had a need at quarterback thanks to season-ending injuries to starter Alex Smith and backup Colt McCoy.

The team instead chose to sign veteran Mark Sanchez and then journeyman Josh Johnson. Sanchez got his first start Sunday against the New York Giants and finished 6-of-14 for 38 passing yards and two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.

Johnson performed better in relief with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown, although he entered the game already trailing 40-0 in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Redskins have seen their playoff hopes fall apart as they sit 6-7 after a 6-3 start to the year.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the 2016 season but continues to train for a possible return to the league.