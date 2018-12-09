Report: Colin Kaepernick Willing to Play for Redskins, 'Any NFL Team'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2018

Former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick is seated on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Kaepernick is among eight recipients of Harvard University's W.E.B. Du Bois Medals in 2018. Harvard has awarded the medal since 2000 to people whose work has contributed to African and African-American culture. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Despite some speculation to the contrary, Colin Kaepernick would reportedly be willing to play for the Washington Redskins if given the opportunity, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

Two sources stressed that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback would play for "any NFL team" if offered, but at least in Washington's case, he has received "no calls period."

The Redskins reportedly had internal discussions about signing Kaepernick but never reached out to him, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

"He's been discussed but I think we will probably go in a different direction," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said of Kaepernick, per Shalise Manza Young of Yahoo Sports.

Washington has had a need at quarterback thanks to season-ending injuries to starter Alex Smith and backup Colt McCoy.

The team instead chose to sign veteran Mark Sanchez and then journeyman Josh Johnson. Sanchez got his first start Sunday against the New York Giants and finished 6-of-14 for 38 passing yards and two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.

Johnson performed better in relief with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown, although he entered the game already trailing 40-0 in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Redskins have seen their playoff hopes fall apart as they sit 6-7 after a 6-3 start to the year.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the 2016 season but continues to train for a possible return to the league.

Related

    Josh Johnson Will Start for Washington Next Week

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Josh Johnson Will Start for Washington Next Week

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Redskins Fall to Giants, 40-16

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Redskins Fall to Giants, 40-16

    Washington Post
    via Washington Post

    Giants 40, Redskins 16 Full Game Highlights 🎥

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Giants 40, Redskins 16 Full Game Highlights 🎥

    NFL
    via YouTube

    Saints Clinch Back-to-Back NFC South Titles

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saints Clinch Back-to-Back NFC South Titles

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report