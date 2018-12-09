Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Reportedly Willing to Sell Victor Moses

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell Victor Moses in the January transfer window, with Crystal Palace and Fulham interested in his services.

According to Alan Nixon at The Sun, the 27-year-old "will find a new club next month," and the Blues want a fee of £12 million for the former Nigeria international.

Moses has fallen out of favour under new manager Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge. His only start has come in the Carabao Cup, and he's managed just 26 minutes in the Premier League, per WhoScored.com.

Moses joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic in 2012 but has found it difficult to cement a first-team place at Stamford Bridge.

He has been sent out on loan to Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United, before returning to Chelsea and enjoying his best spell at the club under Antonio Conte.

Moses became a key player under the Italian. He was used as a wing-back to great success and helped the Blues win the 2016-17 Premier League title.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The 27-year-old has also won the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League during his time at Chelsea, but his lack of game time this season means he may need to leave if he wants to play regularly.

Sarri has changed the style and formation since replacing Conte at the helm. Cesar Azpilicueta is the club's first-choice right-back, while Willian and Pedro have taken the wide attacking positions.

The Chelsea boss was asked about Moses and Danny Drinkwater in November, and his words will have done little to convince Moses he has a future at Chelsea.

"Moses is more suitable for playing wing back than like a winger or a full-back, I think. I don't know [if they have a future]," he said, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella. "They have to improve, but their characteristics are a little bit different."

Crystal Palace and Fulham may look to strengthen in January in a bid to avoid relegation. Roy Hodgson's side are two points off the bottom three but have won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the Cottagers are bottom of the table, and manager Claudio Ranieri has said the club will back him in the transfer market in January, according to Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports.