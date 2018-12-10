Liverpool vs. Napoli: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

The outcome of the Champions League's Group C will be at stake on Tuesday when Liverpool play host to Napoli at Anfield.

Last year's runners-up currently sit in third place in the group behind the in-form Italians and Paris Saint-Germain. The Reds have to win, with several permutations in play.

According to OddsShark.com the hosts will start the contest as 3-5 favourites, while Napoli carry odds of 4-1. A draw comes in at 16-5 (odds accurate as of Sunday, December 9).

BT Sport will provide full coverage for British audiences, with live stream options available via the BT Sport app and B/R Live (for U.S. viewers). Kick-off will be at 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET.

Permutations

According to Chris Shaw of Liverpool's official website the Reds need to beat Napoli by either a 1-0 scoreline or a clear two-goal deficit. The Premier League side can also qualify if they beat Napoli by any score and PSG fail to beat Red Star Belgrade.

Napoli lead the group and will lock up the top spot with a win at Anfield, regardless of the result in the other match.

Battle of the In-Form Sides

Liverpool may enter Tuesday's match as favourites according to the bookmakers, but Napoli have every reason to believe they can get the result they need to advance and even top the group.

The Partenopei are unbeaten in Europe this season and haven't lost a match in Serie A since September, when Juventus beat them 3-1 in Turin. At the time the side still looked vulnerable as they got used to a new manager, but Carlo Ancelotti's troops have been nothing short of excellent ever since.

Their last outing was a walk in the park against Frosinone, despite Ancelotti resting a few players in anticipation of the midweek clash with the Reds:

Liverpool have won three in a row since their loss to PSG in Paris and have risen to the top of the Premier League standings, courtesy of Manchester City's loss against Chelsea during the weekend. They too won 4-0 in their last match, against Bournemouth.

Mohamed Salah was the key man with his hat-trick. It was a fantastic outing for the Egyptian, but manager Jurgen Klopp might rue the fact he didn't rest his star man if Napoli are the fresher team on Tuesday.

Joe Gomez's injury is a major blow to Liverpool's defence, which hasn't been at its best in Europe with seven goals conceded in five matches. The Partenopei have only conceded four so far and score very easily―they've been shut out just once across all competitions since the scoreless draw with Red Star in September.

Liverpool's best hope lies in scoring early and playing for a decisive win, rather than a 1-0 triumph. That means neutral fans could be in for a spectacular outing between two in-form teams with plenty of attacking firepower.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-2 Napoli