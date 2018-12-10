Barcelona vs. Tottenham: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Barcelona vs. Tottenham: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL MatchDecember 10, 2018
Tottenham Hotspur travel to Barcelona on Tuesday with their UEFA Champions League hopes on the line.
The Blaugrana have already won Group B, but Spurs are level with Inter Milan on seven points with their final match remaining.
Tottenham have the superior head-to-head record in terms of away goals, so they'll progress if they match or better the result Inter achieve at home to PSV Eindhoven, who have picked up just one point from their five European matches.
Date: Tuesday, December 11
Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET
Odds: Barcelona (21-20), Draw (3-1), Tottenham (21-10)
Spurs rested Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen from the starting lineup of their 2-0 win over Leicester City last Saturday, so the pair should be fresher for the trip to the Camp Nou as a result.
Kane has consistently shown himself to be a threat in the Champions League for Tottenham, so they'll look to him to fire them to victory:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
14 - Harry Kane has been directly involved in 14 goals in 14 appearances in the Champions League for Spurs (12 goals and two assists). Solution. https://t.co/tKoFgKEpTF
Manager Mauricio Pochettino is hoping the performance will stand the Lilywhites in good stead for Tuesday:
Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial
🗣 "The performance was solid and this will help us prepare well for Barcelona." Mauricio talks through yesterday's victory over the Foxes before looking ahead to Tuesday's @ChampionsLeague meeting at the Nou Camp. #COYS https://t.co/MT2i4gqsmM
Much will depend on Ernesto Valverde's team selection for the contest.
Barca have not only secured top spot in the group already, they also play Levante—who have had a good season and sit sixth in La Liga—next Sunday.
Spurs will particularly hope that Lionel Messi sits out their meeting. The Argentinian talisman has scored six times in three Champions League outings this season, grabbing two in a masterful performance against Tottenham at Wembley.
If he plays on Tuesday, he'll be fresh from scoring two free-kicks in Barcelona's 4-0 win against Espanyol on Saturday.
LaLiga TV's Duncan McMath sang his praises:
Duncan McMath @dj_mcmath
Yesterday Leo Messi did this: 2 free kicks in one game now 10 free kicks in 2018 17 goals in 17 games this season 10 assists 10+ goals for 13th straight LaLiga season We don’t know how lucky we are to be watching this magician very week.
Given Inter have a good chance of beating PSV at the San Siro, Spurs will likely need to pick up a win at the Camp Nou.
If Messi and Barca's other top players get on the pitch their chances of doing so are slim, but they'll have an excellent opportunity if Valverde deploys his reserves instead.
