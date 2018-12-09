Report: Manchester City Want Cengiz Under Amid Chelsea, Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to rival a number of Premier League clubs in the race to sign Roma winger Cengiz Under.

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, City boss Pep Guardiola has been impressed by the youngster's development. The 21-year-old is also said to have attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and German champions Bayern Munich.

Roma are reported to value Under at around £50 million following a couple of seasons of rapid development in the Italian capital.

Bayern are said to view Under as a replacement for evergreen winger Arjen Robben, who has announced that he will be retiring from football at the end of the campaign.

Like the Dutch great, Under is well adept at darting infield on to his left foot and firing shots at goal:

While City already have the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez in their ranks, Guardiola is said to be keen to add further depth to his attack. The Turkey international would represent an exciting acquisition.

Under arrived at Roma last season from Istanbul Basaksehir and was expected to be on the fringes of the squad. However, by the end of the 2017-18 season, he had established himself as a first-team player and was key to Roma's third-placed finish in Serie A and progression to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Unsurprisingly, it appears his displays have caught the eye of some of European football's biggest clubs. Emre Sarigul of Turkish Football thinks that, for the right kind of money, a deal may happen midseason:

According to Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, there have been a number of teams keeping tabs on the winger's progression for some time:

The Turkey international plays on the right flank and looks to cut inside, meaning he has some stylistic similarities to Mahrez.

Last season he showed he can be productive too, as he scored seven goals in Serie A. This term, he's been one of a few bright spots for Roma in a challenging campaign, with two goals and three assists.

There are still areas of his game that need refinement, though. In front of goal, he could be more clinical, as his embarrassing close-range miss against Real Madrid in the Champions League recently proved.

A switch to City to work under Guardiola and challenge for the biggest prizes would be appealing to any player. Yet in Under's case, getting time on the pitch has been central to his blossoming; at the Etihad Stadium, minutes would be a lot tougher to come by for the 21-year-old.