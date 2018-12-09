Report: Napoli Set £90M Kalidou Koulibaly Value Amid Manchester United Rumours

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Manchester United would reportedly have to pay £90 million to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in the January transfer window.

According to Duncan Castles of The Sunday Times, the Senegal international is the priority target for Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho midseason, as he seeks to improve the team's leaky defence.

However, it's reported United would have to pay a world-record fee for a defender if they want to prise the player away from the San Paolo.

"Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has made it clear that he considers Koulibaly central to a squad that lies second in the Italian championship and leads Champions League Group C ahead of Tuesday’s tie at Anfield," said Castles. "While De Laurentiis may prove easier to deal with should Napoli fail to reach the knock-out stages, the club is under no great financial pressure."

Following last weekend's draw against Southampton in the Premier League, Mourinho was asked directly about the chances of signing Koulibaly:

Castles also reported United officials have already held talks with the Serie A side with a view to signing Koulibaly in January and were quoted the £90 million sum.

For the Red Devils bringing in a defender of the Napoli man's stature would be an enormous coup, as he's developed into one of the best centre-backs in the world over the past couple of seasons.

Defensively Koulibaly is a colossus. Rarely is he beaten in physical battles due to his somatotype, strength and speed, while during his time in Italy there's been a clear improvement in his defensive positioning and reading of the game too.

In addition, on the ball he rarely gets flustered, making him the complete package when it comes to playing at centre-back:

The traits Koulibaly possesses are at odds with the way in which United have defended for long spells in the 2018-19 season.

As of yet Mourinho doesn't appear to have settled on a preferred centre-back duo due to fluctuations in form and a number of injury issues. Those who have played haven't taken their opportunities either, with opponents finding United far too easy to cut through.

Ahead of United's 4-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, football writer Daniel Storey put the team's abysmal defensive record into perspective:

Koulibaly's addition would go a long way to alleviating those issues as he's a leader at the back and a player good enough to build a defence around. However, it doesn't appear Napoli are willing to do business for anything other than an extraordinary amount of money.

With United down in sixth place in the Premier League and a long way short of the five sides above them, you'd also have to question whether someone of Koulibaly's stature would even be keen to make the move to Old Trafford during what are the peak years of his career.