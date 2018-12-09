PSG Will Reportedly Join Eden Hazard Transfer Battle Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly compete for the signature of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard in the coming months.

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, the French champions have long been admirers of the Belgium international, and while they have UEFA's financial fair play regulations to adhere to, they "would love to add [Hazard] to their glittering array of talent."

Fissler added that Real Madrid also hold a serious interest in the attacker, while Juventus are also said to be monitoring developments when it comes to the player "with a view to entering the bidding."

Chelsea are said to be seeking to tie down Hazard to a new contract, with his deal set to expire at the end of the 2019-20 campaign. According to Fissler, the former Lille star has already been offered an extension that would see the Blues No. 10 take home £300,000 per week.

Hazard spoke about his future in an interview with Canal+ in November and was asked about the possibility of a move to PSG.

"I had contact with PSG, but it did not tempt me," he said (h/t the MailOnline's Max Winters). "I have always said that if I came back to Ligue 1 it would be to Lille."

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

With that in mind, it appears the Parisian giants would have some work to do to tempt Hazard to move to the Parc des Princes. However, the opportunity to work alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on a regular basis would surely be alluring.

Hazard enjoyed a blistering beginning to the campaign in terms of goalscoring, but he's not found the net in any competition for the Blues since October 7. Even so, he has continued to contribute in terms of his creativity:

For Chelsea supporters, the seemingly increasing interest in the player—coupled with the fact that he's yet to agree fresh terms—will represent a big worry.

After all, while Chelsea are moving in the right direction under Maurizio Sarri, they are not in the UEFA Champions League this season and appear to still be a long way off challenging for the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester City setting a blistering pace at the top.

For Hazard, a change of scenery may be appealing too, having shone in numerous key games down the years for the Londoners:

This campaign is Hazard's seventh at Stamford Bridge, and he's established himself as a legendary figure in west London by helping the team win the Premier League twice, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

With that in mind, there wouldn't be too much ill feeling towards Hazard if he were to leave. Even so, those who frequent Stamford Bridge will want to see Chelsea do what they can to see the club keep its star man out of the clutches of PSG, Real Madrid et al.