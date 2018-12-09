Frenkie De Jong Says No Decision Made on His Future Amid PSG, Man City Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong has said he remains undecided on his future amid continued links to Paris Saint-Germain.

It was reported by De Telegraaf (h/t Tom Adams of Eurosport) this week the Dutchman was "almost certain" to make the move to the French capital in a €75 million transfer at the end of the season following links to a number of high-profile clubs.

Speaking on Saturday about his future, De Jong said no decision has been taken yet by either himself or the Amsterdam giants, per FOX Sports (h/t Goal):

"I have not made a decision yet and Ajax have not reached an agreement yet with with any club. I don't know yet what I will do at the end of the season, whether I will stay for an extra year or if I will join another club—and if so, which club that will be.

"Everything is still possible and there is no final decision yet. There are several interested clubs, Ajax are also speaking to a number of clubs and so is my agent. I am not going to mention any names, though. That is not up to me. We have permission from Ajax to speak to other clubs, they are aware of it."

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Another team that's been linked with the 21-year-old is Manchester City and it was reported by Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror manager Pep Guardiola is "furious" the Premier League champions appear poised to miss out on the tyro.

It's said City had planned talks on Thursday with De Jong but the Manchester club told Ajax less than 24 hours before the negotiations were scheduled that they didn't want to press ahead with the deal. Guardiola is reported to be "angry and disappointed" at the decision.

On Saturday the Oranje starlet offered another reminder of why there is said to be so much interest in him, scoring and dominating in his side's win over PEC Zwolle:

While there's still developing for De Jong to do, whatever club does get him will have themselves a coup.

Early in his career he's showcased incredible maturity as both a centre-back and midfielder. On the ball De Jong is so composed, while his awareness and intelligence in congested positions would make him an ideal acquisition for either PSG or City.

However, football journalist Ryan Baldi isn't excited about the prospect of the youngster making the move to Paris:

Given the technical and cerebral talents De Jong has, working under a coach like Guardiola would make sense for him. City will need to strengthen their options at the base of midfield too, as the role's current incumbent Fernandinho is 33 years old and reaching the twilight of his career.

If De Jong hasn't made a decision yet as he says, perhaps there's time for the likes of City to edge their way back into contention for the player. For the remainder of the campaign the Dutchman's future appears set to remain a huge talking points.