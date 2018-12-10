Champions League 2018: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for Final Group-Stage Ties

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

The final group games in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a number of places in the knockout stages still up for grabs.

Most of the drama is set to come on Tuesday. In Group C, two of Napoli, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain will make it through, with the former pair meeting in what should be a tremendous occasion at Anfield.

On the same night, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Barcelona knowing that if they match Inter Milan's result at home to PSV Eindhoven they will make it through.

Wednesday's biggest fixture is the one between Shakhtar Donetsk and Lyon, with the Ukraine side needing a win on home soil to progress into the round of 16 with Manchester City.

Here are the fixtures for the week, plus the odds and broadcast information for the games.

Champions League Fixtures (Prediction)

Tuesday, December 11

Group A

8 p.m. Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid (0-2)

8 p.m. Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund (1-2)

Group B

8 p.m. Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)

8 p.m. Inter Milan vs. PSV Eindhoven (2-0)

Group C

8 p.m. Liverpool vs. Napoli (1-1)

8 p.m. Red Star Belgrade vs. Paris Saint-Germain (0-2)

Group D

5:55 p.m. Schalke 04 vs. Lokomotiv Moscow (2-0)

5:55 p.m. Galatasaray vs. FC Porto (1-1)

Wednesday, December 12

Group E

8 p.m. Ajax vs. Bayern Munich (2-2)

8 p.m. Benfica vs. AEK Athens (2-0)

Group F

8 p.m. Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim (3-0)

8 p.m. Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Lyon (1-1)

Group G

5:55 p.m. Real Madrid vs. CSKA Moscow (2-0)

5:55 p.m. Viktoria Plzen vs. Roma (1-2)

Group H

8 p.m. Valencia vs. Manchester United (1-1)

8 p.m. Young Boys vs. Juventus (0-2)

In the United Kingdom, the matches are available via the BT Sport channels or BT Sport Extra. The games can also be streamed through the BT Sport website.

In the United States, matches are available on Univision Deportes en Vivo and B/R Live.

Liverpool vs. Napoli

It's set to be a memorable night at Anfield on Tuesday, when both teams go into the game fighting for their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Dale Johnson of ESPN provided the stipulations ahead of a crunch tie for both sides:

When these two outfits met earlier in the campaign, Napoli dominated the contest and eventually picked up a victory with a late goal from Lorenzo Insigne. They have followed that up with two draws against PSG and a win over Red Star Belgrade.

As such, a draw would be enough for them to get through. And in Carlo Ancelotti, the Serie A side will feel they have the ideal coach to set up a team for this type of contest; he's a three-time winner of the Champions League.

Napoli will run into a forward in fine form in Mohamed Salah, though, after he netted a hat-trick against Bournemouth on Saturday:

The stadium will provide a white-hot backdrop in terms of atmosphere and that will drive the home players on. However, Napoli have proved themselves to be canny and quality operators, and they will do enough to get through.

Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League is in Tottenham's hands as they face an intriguing tussle against Barcelona on Tuesday.

With the Blaugrana already through, some of their key men may be left out for the game, including Lionel Messi after his stunning performance in the 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday:

Spurs' chances will be boosted as a result, and with Inter being big favourites against PSV at the San Siro, you sense only a win will be good enough for Mauricio Pochettino and his team.

It's credit to Tottenham that they are even in a position to get out of the group, having picked up just one point from their first three games. Home wins over PSV and Inter have kept their hopes alive ahead of the trip to the Camp Nou.

Per journalist Chris Miller, Spurs were able to rest Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen in the buildup, too:

Even with some star men missing this will be a challenge for Tottenham, as Barcelona have strength in depth throughout the squad. Spurs should be good enough to get a point and that would see all eyes turn to Milan.