Valentina Shevchenko Beats Joanna Jedrzejczyk Via Decision at UFC 231

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Once again Valentina Shevchenko proved to be too much for Joanna Jedrzejczyk, as she topped the former champion via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 231 in Toronto to win the UFC women's flyweight championship Saturday.

Shevchenko's size and strength advantage was apparent early in the fight. She scored an early takedown and employed a clinch-heavy strategy in the opening frame. Bullet controlled the tempo and distance to start the fight.

Bullet continued to bully the former strawweight champion in the second frame. The beginning of the round featured some offense from Jedrzejczyk, but many more clean counters from her opponent. The round ended with more takedowns and a grinding away at Jedrzejczyk with ground-and-pound.

As the fight continued Shevchenko became more comfortable in the stand-up—willing to stand and trade for longer and with more consequences for her foe.

Jedrzejczyk tried to play the aggressor, but every time she came forward with an attack, it was quickly deferred and countered with something taking the fight where Shevchenko wanted it.

It was truly a masterful performance and Shevchenko was celebrated appropriately.

Shevchenko and Jedrzejczyk have a history that goes back to their days as muay thai combatants. Shevchenko had the upper hand in three thai clashes as well, proving that she's not only the better striker but also the better mixed martial artist.

Now Shevchenko holds the title in the newly minted 125-pound women's division. Bullet had previously fought in the 135-pound division but feels much more comfortable at the lighter weight.

"It was different to fight someone bigger," she said, per Thomas Gerbasi of UFC.com. "Every time, it was thinking about the right tactics for the fight and how you have to manage this size of the opponent. Now, with more weight classes for females in the UFC, I'm very happy that I can finally fight in my best weight, where I feel just great."

Nicco Montano was the inaugural champion of the newly created division but was stripped of the belt when she failed to weigh in (she was hospitalized) and her fight with Shevchenko had to be canceled at UFC 228.

With a name and fighter of Shevchenko's caliber now at the top of the division, the new division is exciting with lots of possibilities between the new champion and a plethora of contenders from the 135- and 115-pound weight classes.