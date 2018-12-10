Top MLB Prospects Who Could Move During the 2018 Winter Meetings Frenzy

0 of 8

The 2018 MLB winter meetings kicked off Sunday in Las Vegas. Major trades will almost surely be consummated in the coming days.

Marquee players will change uniforms and grab headlines. But top prospects may also switch affiliations, and that deserves our attention as well.

Here's a look at eight of the highest-rated MiLB chips (based on MLB.com's top-50 ranked names) who could plausibly move during the Vegas conclave.

This is based on recent rumors, the needs and perceived buyer/seller status of each club and a healthy dollop of gut feeling.