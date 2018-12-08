Lyle, Erik Menendez Photographed on Former Knicks PG Mark Jackson's Hoops Card

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

A previously nondescript 1990-91 Hoops basketball card featuring guard Mark Jackson of the New York Knicks has gone viral because of a startling discovery in the card's background.

Twitter user John Rosenberger tweeted Friday that someone on Reddit found that Lyle and Erik Menendez were sitting courtside when Jackson's card photo was taken:

The Menendez brothers were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The murders occurred in Beverly Hills, California, in 1989, but it wasn't until 1990 that they were arrested.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, the photo was taken in between the time the Menendez brothers murdered their parents and the time they were apprehended:

Rovell also noted that the Jackson card has seen a significant bump in sale price on eBay since it went public that the Menendez brothers are on the card:

Jackson spent the first five seasons of his NBA career with the Knicks, and he was named an All-Star for the first and only time in 1988-89.

He went on to play 17 NBA seasons with seven different teams, and he later served as the Golden State Warriors' head coach from 2011 to 2014.

Now, Jackson is part of a unique fraternity of sports card oddities along with Baltimore Orioles infielder Billy Ripken and his obscenity-emblazoned bat, as well as Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane being featured in the background of a Sylvain Turgeon card when he was six years old in 1994.