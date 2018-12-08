La Liga Results 2018 Week 15: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

La Liga Results 2018 Week 15: Final Scores and Updated Table After SaturdayDecember 8, 2018
Lionel Messi produced a masterclass on Saturday night as Barcelona coasted to a 4-0 victory over neighbours Espanyol at the Cornella-El Prat.
The Barcelona captain scored two brilliant free-kicks and produced an assist for Ousmane Dembele in an emphatic victory.
The win means Barcelona extend their lead at the top of La Liga to three points.
Sevilla remain in second after a 1-1 draw at Valencia, while Atletico Madrid beat Alaves 3-0 and are third.
Saturday's Scores
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Alaves
Valencia 1-1 Sevilla
Villarreal 2-3 Celta Vigo
Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona
Standings (matches played, goal difference and points)
1. Barcelona: 15, +22, 31
2. Sevilla: 15, +11, 28
3. Atletico Madrid: 15, +11, 28
4. Alaves: 15, +1, 24
5. Real Madrid: 14, +3, 23
6. Getafe: 15, +4, 21
7. Levante: 14, +2, 21
8. Girona: 14, +1, 21
9. Espanyol: 15, -3, 21
10. Celta Vigo: 15, +4, 20
11. Real Sociedad: 14, +1, 19
12. Real Betis: 14, -3, 19
13. Valencia: 15, 0, 18
14. Eibar: 14, -4, 18
15. Real Valladolid: 14, -3, 17
16. Leganes: 15, -4, 17
17. Villarreal: 15, -4, 14
18. Athletic Bilbao: 14, -9, 11
19. Rayo Vallecano: 14, -13, 10
20. Huesca: 14, -17, 7
Saturday Recap
Mess was in inspirational form for Barcelona and needed only 17 minutes to open the scoring. He curled home an unstoppable free-kick which a diving Diego Lopez could get nowhere near.
Opta noted how it was another landmark goal for the captain:
OptaJose @OptaJose
10 - Lionel Messi is the only player in @LaLigaEN history to have scored 10+ goals in 13 consecutive seasons. Extra-terrestrial. https://t.co/SmTFiUJCbG
He set up the second for Dembele less than 10 minutes later. He managed to beat a host of Espanyol defenders on the edge of the box, even losing his footing, but managed to get back up and slide the ball through to the Frenchman to curl home.
Football journalist Rik Sharma was impressed:
Rik Sharma @riksharma_
Dembele with a really nice finish but Messi's dribble before is mad. How did he keep the ball? How?
Luis Suarez poked home Barcelona's third from a tight angle just before half-time, before Messi grabbed his second with another sensational free-kick.
Goal's Peter Staunton offered his view:
Peter Staunton @petermstaunton
It's time we stopped overlooking the fact that Messi is the greatest freekick taker of all time on top of everything else.
It was a superb performance from Messi which sees Barcelona earn some breathing space at the top of the table. Espanyol have now lost four league games in a row after a strong start to the season.
Sevilla lost ground on the leaders after they were held by Valencia. Pablo Machin's side had taken the lead in the second half through Pablo Sarabia.
The winger slotted home on 55 minutes from close range to put Sevilla ahead. Opta highlighted Sarabia's record this season:
OptaJose @OptaJose
11 - Pablo Sarabia has been involved in 11 goals in #LaLiga this season (five goals & six assists), the second most for a midfielder in the Top 5 European Leagues after Florian Thauvin (13). Franchise https://t.co/594ipxeo2O
Sevilla looked set to take all three points until Mouctar Diakhaby levelled in stoppage time.
Dani Parejo sent in a free-kick from the right, and Diakhaby managed to nod past goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.
The draw means Sevilla are now level on points and have the same goal difference as Atletico Madrid who enjoyed a 3-0 win against Alaves at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Nikola Kalinic sent the hosts on their way with the opening goal on 25 minutes. However, Atletico suffered a setback when Lucas Hernandez was forced off 10 minutes later.
Atletico offered an update on his condition:
Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish
📋 | INJURY UPDATE Lucas Hernandez underwent an MRI scan after Saturday's match that confirmed a grade II sprain to the right knee. ➡ https://t.co/Px1GnwYGsI #AtletiAlavés
Antoine Griezmann doubled Atletico's lead on 82 minutes from a tight angle, before Rodri tapped home the third after Fernando Pacheco had denied Angel Correa.
