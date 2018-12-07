Report: Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker Exchanged Words After Loss vs. Trail Blazers

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A disappointing 4-21 start for the Phoenix Suns has reportedly led to tension between the team's two best players.

Per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker "exchanged words" following Thursday's 108-86 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

There was also a situation in the third quarter when Mikal Bridges appeared to ignore head coach Igor Kokosov while heading to the bench after committing a foul.

The verbal altercation between Ayton and Booker occurred during the 10-minute cooling off period in the after the game and before members of the media entered the locker room.

"I'm an emotional guy, too," Ayton said after Phoenix's seventh straight loss. "I start to feel stuff. When I don't sense it and the energy is not there, that's when you start to hear my mouth. I don't care who it is. Nineteen-year vet or 15 years, it don't matter. We all have a job to do and I have to step it up a little more, too."

Booker and Ayton have been about the only bright spots on the court for the Suns this season. Booker leads the team with 23.5 points and 6.7 assists per game. Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, is the only rookie averaging a double-double with 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds in 25 games.

The Suns own the NBA's worst record and are on pace to miss the playoffs for the ninth straight season.