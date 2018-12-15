Early National Signing Day 2018: Announcement Schedule, Predictions and More

Photo credit: 247Sports.

The official national signing day for 2019 college football recruits is Feb. 6, 2019, but several big names will have an opportunity to make their commitment announcements during the early signing period.

College football's early signing period runs from Dec. 19 through Dec. 21, and it affords prospects the opportunity to sign their national letters of intent two months earlier than usual.

Although some highly regarded recruits will still wait until national signing day, the early signing period should feature plenty of action if last year's debut of the concept is any indication.

Here is a look at the announcement schedule for the early signing period, as well as predictions for where some of the top recruits available will land.

Early National Signing Period Announcement Schedule

Dec. 19: 3-star OLB Ralen Goforth

Dec. 19: 4-star DT Tyler Davis

Dec. 19: 5-star DE Zach Harrison

Dec. 19: 3-star CB John Dixon

Dec. 19: 4-star OLB Cameron Williams

Dec. 19: 4-star RB Noah Cain

Dec. 19: 5-star OT Evan Neal

Dec. 19: 4-star WR Jalen Curry

Dec. 19: 4-star DE Marcus Stripling

Dec. 19: 4-star WR Cornelius Johnson

Dec. 19: 4-star CB Bobby Wolfe

Dec. 19: 5-star RB Trey Sanders

Dec. 19: 4-star DE Drake Jackson

Dec. 19: 4-star DE Stephon Wright

Dec. 19: 4-star WR Langston Anderson

Dec. 19: 3-star WR Jaylen Erwin

Dec. 19: 5-star ILB Nakobe Dean

Commitment Predictions

Trey Sanders

Trey Sanders is the top-ranked running back in the 2019 recruiting class, and according to 247Sports, he is the No. 5 overall player.

John Garcia Jr. of 247Sports reported that Sanders has set his commitment date for Dec. 19, meaning he has a chance to start off the early signing period with a bang.

Sanders has been a standout at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he has been pursued by many of the top schools in the nation.

He committed to Alabama in 2016, but Sanders de-committed in January and reopened his recruitment.

Despite that, 247Sports' predicts the Crimson Tide have a 91 percent chance of landing Sanders, with the Florida Gators given just a 9 percent chance.

The program that lands Sanders will be getting a potential game-changer from Day One and a player who has been compared to Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott by 247Sports recruiting insider Luke Stampini.

In addition to having good size at 6'0" and 214 pounds, Sanders ran an impressive 4.52-second 40-yard dash at The Opening in July.

Florida likely needs Sanders more than Alabama does since the Tide already have an excellent stable of running backs that includes sophomore Najee Harris, but even at Alabama, Sanders would have a chance to contribute immediately.

Prediction: Sanders commits to Alabama.

Evan Neal

Like his IMG Academy teammate, Evan Neal will make his collegiate announcement when the early signing period begins on Dec. 19.

Neal is a 5-star recruit whom 247Sports ranks as the No. 20 overall player and the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2019 class.

Neal also committed to Alabama in 2016 before de-committing, although his commitment only lasted about a week.

At nearly 6'8" and 360 pounds, Neal is a mountain of a man who has been highly coveted throughout the recruiting process.

His list of offers is impressive, as it includes the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Georgia, Auburn, Oklahoma, LSU and many others.

Hank South of 247Sports gives Alabama an 81 percent chance to secure Neal, with the majority of the remaining 19 percent going to Miami.

South compared Neal to Baltimore Ravens and former University of Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

While Brown fell to the third round in the 2018 NFL draft, he was a two-time All-Big 12 first-team selection and a one-time unanimous All-American.

Since Sanders and Neal are high school teammates who are committing at the same time, it stands to reason that they will attend the same school, and that gives Alabama the edge.

Prediction: Neal commits to Alabama.

Nakobe Dean

Several top schools are vying for the services of Nakobe Dean, who is a 5-star linebacker and one of the top recruits in the nation.

According to 247Sports, Dean is the No. 1 overall inside linebacker in his class, as well as the No. 14 overall player.

Per Khari Thompson of the Commercial Appeal, Dean plans to make his decision during the early signing period.

The 6'0", 220-pound linebacker is a Horn Lake, Mississippi, native who has starred at Horn Lake High School. He was also recognized as the top linebacker in high school football by virtue of winning the 2018 High School Butkus Award.

Dean has no shortage of college options—essentially, the entire SEC is trying to land him.

Unlike Sanders and Neal, things don't appear so cut and dried with regard to where he will play his college games.

According to the 247Sports crystal ball predictions as of Saturday at 8 a.m. ET, Dean has a 39 percent chance of playing at Georgia, 28 percent for Alabama, 17 percent for Ole Miss, 11 percent undecided and 6 percent Florida State.

Ole Miss would make for a good story since Dean would be staying close to home, but the Rebels have a long way to go before closing the gap on most of the SEC's top teams.

Given how well he would likely fit within head coach Kirby Smart's defense at Georgia and the fact that it recently a produced an elite linebacker prospect to the NFL in Roquan Smith, look for Dean to become a Bulldog.

Prediction: Dean commits to Georgia.