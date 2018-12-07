Report: Kareem Hunt Begins Counseling After Shoving, Kicking Woman on Video

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has begun counseling stemming from a February altercation at a hotel in which he was seen shoving and kicking a woman on video.

Per Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor, Hunt went into counseling this week after seeking help through the NFL Players Association.

Paylor noted Hunt is eligible to receive assistance from the NFLPA since he's still a dues-paying member and was on a team this season.

A Chiefs spokesman declined to comment to Paylor when asked if the team was helping or would help Hunt, but there is nothing prohibiting them from doing so if they choose.

TMZ Sports released video of the altercation between Hunt and the woman on Nov. 30. He was placed on the commissioner exempt list and released by Kansas City later that same day.

Per a statement from the NFL, the league has been investigating the altercation involving Hunt since February and he could be subject to discipline under the personal conduct policy.

Hunt, 23, was a third round pick by the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL draft. The Ohio native led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards as a rookie and started all 27 games he played for the team over the past two seasons prior to being released.