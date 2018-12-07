Heisman Candidate Kyler Murray Would Like to Play Both Football and Baseball

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy favorite Kyler Murray, who was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in June, says he'd like to try to go pro in both baseball and football:

The 21-year-old accounted for 51 total touchdowns, a 70.9 percent completion rate and 892 rushing yards while leading OU to a 12-1 record, Big 12 title and an upcoming College Football Playoff date with No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, December 29.

A rising baseball star, Murray found success for the Sooners baseball team last year with 10 home runs, 47 RBI and a .954 OPS in 189 at-bats.

The A's drafted Murray ninth overall in the 2018 draft, and the plan then was to play one year of football at OU before moving on to pro baseball.

However, that was before Murray exploded on the college football landscape, and there have been signs Murray is changing his mind about a pro football career.

In an interview with Tim Tebow on ESPN's College GameDay (h/t Julian McWilliams of The Athletic) on Saturday, December 1, Murray revealed that a pro football career was under consideration. Sportsbooks are even taking bets on whether Murray will be picked in the NFL draft and play pro football and baseball in 2019, per OddsShark.

It would be fascinating to watch Murray try both, but regardless of his eventual decision, the football/baseball star has a chance to be one of America's most entertaining athletes in future years.