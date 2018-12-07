Liverpool vs. Napoli: Live Stream Info, Odds, Group Scenarios and Preview

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Liverpool and Napoli have a chance to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in their final match of the group stage at Anfield. Kickoff for the decisive match is Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. ET.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side stands third in Group C a needs a win to have any chance of moving on to the Knockout Stage, while Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli is looking to hold its place at the top of the group.

Below you’ll find information on the Liverpool vs. Napoli live stream, how to watch it in the United States, the Champions League group standings and more.

Liverpool vs. Napoli: How to Watch

The Liverpool-Napoli match can be streamed on B/R Live here via desktop, mobile web and app. You can also watch on most connected devices. The match begins at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Liverpool vs. Napoli: Group Standings

Liverpool and Napoli are in Group C of the Champions League, along with Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade. Here are the group standings through Matchday 5:

Liverpool vs. Napoli: Group C scenarios to advance

The top two teams from each group — 16 teams total — will advance to the Champions League Knockout Stage. The top three teams in Group C are still alive with the chance to reach the Round of 16. Scenarios for each team:

Napoli advances with win, draw or PSG loss

PSG advances with a win or Liverpool loss

Liverpool advances with a win and PSG draw/loss OR if PSG wins, Liverpool will advance with a 1-0 win or a win by two or more goals

Red Star will finish third and transfer to Europa League with a win and Liverpool loss

If Liverpool doesn’t finish in the top two of the group, Jurgen Klopp's squad can still move to the Europa League round of 32. That scenario would occur if Red Star doesn't win and Liverpool draws or wins by one goal with any scoreline except 1-0.

Liverpool-Napoli: Odds to advance

Second-place PSG currently has the best percentage chance to advance from Group C, given the club's more favorable Matchday 6 matchup against Red Star. Of the three remaining teams still alive, Liverpool has the smallest odds to go through. All percentages via FiveThirtyEight:

PSG: 82%

Napoli: 68%

Liverpool: 50%

Per OddsShark, Liverpool is a -163 favorite to win.

Liverpool-Napoli: Preview

Liverpool will be glad to play this match at home at Anfield because their form away from home in the Champions League has been poor. The Reds have lost all three of their group stage away matches and have been outscored 5-1 in those games. But at home, they’re 2-0 with a goal advantage of 7-2.

Napoli has been steady on any ground, with two home wins and three draws, including two draws earned on the road.

In the first matchup between these teams, Lorenzo Insigne broke a 0-0 deadlock with a dramatic goal in the 90th minute to give Napoli the win.

Liverpool’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane will be the ones to watch in this match. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be tasked with forming a game plan that puts those players into open space in the attacking third. On the other bench, Carlo Ancelotti, a former Champions League winner with Real Madrid, will have to decide how often to attack and how much to sit back and absorb pressure from a desperate Liverpool team playing in front of its fans.

Liverpool vs. Napoli and PSG vs. Red Star will be played simultaneously, so neither game will kick off with teams already knowing what specific result they need to advance. But as goals come in, there will definitely be some scoreboard-watching, especially in the second half.