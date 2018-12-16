Natalya Beats Ruby Riott in Tables Match at WWE TLC 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Natalya got revenge on Ruby Riott by defeating her in a tables match at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in San Jose, California, on Sunday.

Natalya evened the odds by sending Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan through tables and taking them out of the match.

With Morgan and Logan no longer factors, Natalya could focus all of her attention on Riott. Natalya could also showcase the table she designed specifically for Riott. Fittingly, she powerbombed Riott through that table for the win.

Nattie has had issues with Ruby and The Riott Squad for the past few months, but the rivalry recently became personal.

Shortly after Natalya teamed with Sasha Banks and Bayley to beat The Riott Squad in a six-woman tag team match at Evolution, Ruby targeted The Queen of Harts.

Prior to a match on Raw, Natalya wore sunglasses to the ring that previously belonged to her late father, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

During the bout, Riott took the sunglasses and broke them in half, which resulted in Nattie breaking down and crying.

Riott, Morgan and Logan showed no remorse for their actions. They even faked an apology the following week before bragging about what they had done.

Then, Natalya was scheduled to team with Ronda Rousey against Nia Jax and Tamina on Raw a couple of weeks ago, but The Riott Squad struck again.

Riott, Morgan and Logan brought a table to the ring and attacked Natalya prior to the match. They then set the table up and powerbombed her through it, which rendered her unable to compete that night.

Given the nature of The Riott Squad's attack, the decision was made to allow Nattie and Riott to settle the score at TLC in a tables match.

Riott got further inside Nattie's head on the go-home edition of Raw prior to TLC when she placed Anvil's photo on a table and vowed to put Natalya through it.

While Ruby seemingly had the advantage entering TLC with Morgan and Logan by her side, it could be argued Natalya had history on her side.

At TLC 2010, Nattie teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix against Michelle McCool and Layla in the first women's tables match in the history of the company.

Natalya and Phoenix prevailed, which suggested the veteran could have a few tricks up her sleeve at TLC.

Nattie managed to come out on top in a hard-fought affair, and it may provide the type of momentum she needs to move up the ranks in the Raw women's division.

