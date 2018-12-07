Ex-WWE, ECW Superstar Justin Credible Reportedly Arrested for Multiple Charges

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Former WWE and ECW wrestler Justin Credible was reportedly arrested Tuesday on multiple charges.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Credible was charged with misdemeanor assault, violating a protection order and breach of peace.

Satin noted that Credible (real name Peter Joseph Polaco) was charged with at least three violations of a protection order, likely because he lives with his family and many of his family members have orders of protection against him "in case an incident occurs."

Credible has now been arrested three times since August.

Satin added that he was arrested in August for violating a protective order and then again in September for violating a restraining order, disorderly conduct and third-degree assault. Satin also reported that Credible allegedly left WWE-sponsored rehab.

All of this has occurred in the midst of filming a documentary about his life and his attempts to bounce back from his issues.

Now 45, Credible's first big break in the wrestling business came in 1993, when he worked enhancement matches for WWE as P.J. Walker. WWE then signed Credible to a full-time contract in 1994 and gave him the character "The Portuguese Man O' War" Aldo Montoya.

He worked low on the card for a few years with that gimmick before signing with ECW in 1997 and truly taking off under the Justin Credible moniker. He won the ECW World Heavyweight Championship once and the ECW Tag Team Championships twice with Lance Storm.

Credible returned to WWE in 2001 and became an eight-time Hardcore champion. He left the company in 2003 and then had another brief stint in 2006. Since then, Credible has competed on the independent scene.