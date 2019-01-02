B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Russ Debuts Why Not Zer0.2, Oubre in Booker PE, More

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 2: Sneakers of Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 2, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Wednesday night's NBA slate featured a modest number of teams in action, and players around the league used it as an opportunity to ring in the new year with some strong footwear.

     

Patrick McCaw going with the Kyries for his Cavs Debut

     

A confirmed classic for Bam Adebayo

     

Solid options for the Celtics

     

Major details for the Adidas CrazyQuick 2.5 for Jeremy Lin

    

Russell Westbrook Debuts the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 against the Lakers

     

Derrick Jones Jr. brought out the EYBL KD 4

     

Anthony Davis goes off in Brooklyn in the Kobe A.D.

     

Kelly Oubre Jr. shows his new teammate Devin Booker some love with the Kobe 1 Protro

     

All-Star Kobes for Josh Hart

     

Kyle Kuzma going with Lakers-themed Kobe A.D. tonight

     

Bright colorway for Paul George's homecoming in Los Angeles

     

LeBron James still getting a fit off working back from injury

     

Lance Stephenson goes with Packer x Reebok collaboration

     

Adidas T-Mac making a comeback on NBA courts

     

Thursday night will only feature a trio of games, but some of the league's biggest stars—like Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan, Stephen Curry and James Harden—will be in action.

