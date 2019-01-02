B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Russ Debuts Why Not Zer0.2, Oubre in Booker PE, More

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Wednesday night's NBA slate featured a modest number of teams in action, and players around the league used it as an opportunity to ring in the new year with some strong footwear.

Patrick McCaw going with the Kyries for his Cavs Debut

A confirmed classic for Bam Adebayo

Solid options for the Celtics

Major details for the Adidas CrazyQuick 2.5 for Jeremy Lin

Russell Westbrook Debuts the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 against the Lakers

Derrick Jones Jr. brought out the EYBL KD 4

Anthony Davis goes off in Brooklyn in the Kobe A.D.

Kelly Oubre Jr. shows his new teammate Devin Booker some love with the Kobe 1 Protro

All-Star Kobes for Josh Hart

Kyle Kuzma going with Lakers-themed Kobe A.D. tonight

Bright colorway for Paul George's homecoming in Los Angeles

LeBron James still getting a fit off working back from injury

Lance Stephenson goes with Packer x Reebok collaboration

Adidas T-Mac making a comeback on NBA courts

Thursday night will only feature a trio of games, but some of the league's biggest stars—like Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan, Stephen Curry and James Harden—will be in action.