B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Russ Debuts Why Not Zer0.2, Oubre in Booker PE, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Russ Debuts Why Not Zer0.2, Oubre in Booker PE, MoreJanuary 3, 2019
Wednesday night's NBA slate featured a modest number of teams in action, and players around the league used it as an opportunity to ring in the new year with some strong footwear.
Patrick McCaw going with the Kyries for his Cavs Debut
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@PMcCaw0 makes his Cavaliers debut wearing the Nike Kyrie 4 https://t.co/NeL8mtLFTw
A confirmed classic for Bam Adebayo
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Bam1of1 in the Air Jordan 14 “Last Shot” against the Cavs https://t.co/DM8blRy8iU
Solid options for the Celtics
Major details for the Adidas CrazyQuick 2.5 for Jeremy Lin
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@JLin7 wearing the “Dragon Pack” adidas CrazyQuick 2.5 Low PE against the Wizards https://t.co/T9STVc7ncU
Russell Westbrook Debuts the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 against the Lakers
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@russwest44 warms up for the debut of the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 against the Lakers 📸 @NBAKicks https://t.co/0FQG9NIiuC
Derrick Jones Jr. brought out the EYBL KD 4
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@TheRea1DJones wearing the Nike KD 4 "EYBL" against the Cavs https://t.co/86D76LPelu
Anthony Davis goes off in Brooklyn in the Kobe A.D.
Kelly Oubre Jr. shows his new teammate Devin Booker some love with the Kobe 1 Protro
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KELLYOUBREJR wearing the @DevinBook x Nike Kobe 1 Protro https://t.co/j0agsOXCg5
All-Star Kobes for Josh Hart
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@joshhart brought out the Nike Kobe 11 “All-Star” tonight https://t.co/AnBS4ZeZSm
Kyle Kuzma going with Lakers-themed Kobe A.D. tonight
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@kylekuzma staying with the Kobe A.D. tonight against the Thunder https://t.co/HiXMKZH1sH
Bright colorway for Paul George's homecoming in Los Angeles
B/R Kicks @brkicks
A detailed look at @Yg_Trece in the Nike PG 2.5 against the Lakers https://t.co/dIj6ustb9G
LeBron James still getting a fit off working back from injury
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KingJames arrives wearing the A-COLD-WALL* x Nike Air Force 1 Low. https://t.co/iP7YZozSI4
Lance Stephenson goes with Packer x Reebok collaboration
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Born Ready @StephensonLance with the @PackerShoes x Reebok Kamikaze II “Chili Pepper” https://t.co/GFqErtMRnV
Adidas T-Mac making a comeback on NBA courts
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @fearthefro95’s #NBAKicks tonight! #TrueToAtlanta 👟: adidas T-Mac Millennium https://t.co/31dGKtWqJb
Thursday night will only feature a trio of games, but some of the league's biggest stars—like Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan, Stephen Curry and James Harden—will be in action.
