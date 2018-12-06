WWE Announces Larry 'The Axe' Hennig Has Died at Age 82

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Wrestling legend Larry "The Axe" Hennig died at age 82, WWE confirmed Thursday. 

Hennig's grandson, who wrestles with WWE as Curtis Axel, posted a statement about his death on Twitter:

According to WWE, Hennig suffered from a lengthy illness as well as kidney failure.

Hennig is a legend in his own right as a result of his time with the American Wrestling Association, where he was a four-time tag team champion. His bigger legacy, though, came as the patriarch of the Hennig wrestling family, which includes Axel and Axel's father, "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig. 

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Why Putting Aleister Black on Raw Would Ruin His Career

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Why Putting Aleister Black on Raw Would Ruin His Career

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Provides an Update on His Health

    WWE logo
    WWE

    'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Provides an Update on His Health

    Paul Davis
    via Wrestling News

    Matt Riddle Reflects on His UFC Departure

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Matt Riddle Reflects on His UFC Departure

    WWE
    via WWE

    Larry ‘The Axe’ Hennig Has Died

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Larry ‘The Axe’ Hennig Has Died

    Cageside Seats
    via Cageside Seats