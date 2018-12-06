WWE Announces Larry 'The Axe' Hennig Has Died at Age 82

Credit: WWE.com

Wrestling legend Larry "The Axe" Hennig died at age 82, WWE confirmed Thursday.

Hennig's grandson, who wrestles with WWE as Curtis Axel, posted a statement about his death on Twitter:

According to WWE, Hennig suffered from a lengthy illness as well as kidney failure.

Hennig is a legend in his own right as a result of his time with the American Wrestling Association, where he was a four-time tag team champion. His bigger legacy, though, came as the patriarch of the Hennig wrestling family, which includes Axel and Axel's father, "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig.

