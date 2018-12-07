Fantasy Football Week 14 Workload Watch: Can Austin Ekeler Get Back on Track?

0 of 8

Acquiring handcuffs for insurance is always a wise move heading into the fantasy playoffs. Unfortunately, those handcuffs don't provide guaranteed replacement production and can even be huge letdowns.

Austin Ekeler didn't come close to providing Melvin Gordon's production in Week 13, but rookie Justin Jackson did come through in a limited role. He outscored Ekeler by a significant margin and could be in line for a bigger role with a great matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have to dig a little deeper with James Conner out this week. You should expect to see a mix of Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley to make up for the loss of Conner, although neither player should be expected to handle all of Conner's workload. Samuels is the preferred option because of his abilities as a receiver.

You also have to be aware of the teams out of contention, as they could choose to use this time to evaluate players who haven't gotten a lot of playing time. The Arizona Cardinals decided to use Chase Edmonds near the goal line on multiple occasions last week, which cost David Johnson a pair of touchdowns.

To learn more about what’s going on in the backfields of the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers, check out the Week 14 B.S. Meter. The Workload Watch covers eight other running back situations that have the most fantasy implications.

