Fantasy Football Week 14 BS Meter

Congratulations to all who made it this far in the season, especially if you survived the ugliness of Week 13. Between injuries, top players coming up short and way too many useless touchdowns, it was a week to forget. If you're still alive, it's time to focus on the fantasy playoffs.

It's easy to put your trust in Todd Gurley or Patrick Mahomes, but what about the players who are heading in the wrong direction at the most important time of the season?

Even though he's been the leader of the Atlanta Falcons backfield for the majority of the season, Tevin Coleman hasn't been a top fantasy option. You could blame the lack of quality touches, presence of Ito Smith or a shaky Falcons defense that limits Coleman's carries, but the bottom line is he doesn't have a lot working in his favor. Put some thought into any lineup decision involving Coleman. Don't let his name value carry too much weight.

You may have thought Spencer Ware was a lock to be in your lineup for the rest of the season. While he should be a mostly reliable RB2 down the stretch, he's a step down from who the Kansas City Chiefs had leading the backfield. The same could be said for Austin Ekeler with the Los Angeles Chargers. Handcuffs are important, but they won't necessarily replace all lost fantasy production.

The B.S. Meter breaks down 10 situations covering the most pressing issues in fantasy football heading into Week 14. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10 with 1 being completely true and 10 being total B.S.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.

