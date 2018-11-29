Fantasy Football Week 13 Workload Watch

0 of 8

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

With only a little time left in the fantasy regular season and the playoffs starting soon, trust in players matters a lot more. We know the floors and ceilings for most guys. This is the time of year when you determine how and if players fit on your roster.

Last week's Workload Watch covered just how touchdown-dependent Jordan Howard has been this season. With another disappointing performance in Week 12, he isn't even averaging 10 fantasy points per game. Depending on the size of your roster and starting lineup, keeping Howard around could be a waste of time. There's not enough time for him to earn back trust.

The New York Jets backfield looks like a lost cause. The team is bad and out of contention, and with both Isaiah Crowell and Elijah McGuire splitting touches and snaps, neither player is providing anything close to reliable fantasy output. As long as both are active, you should steer clear.

To learn more about what's going on in the backfields of the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, check out the Week 13 BS Meter. The Workload Watch covers eight other running back situations that have the most fantasy implications.

