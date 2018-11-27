Fantasy Football Week 13 BS Meter

0 of 10

As teams fall further out of contention, injuries that wouldn't be considered long-term issues get judged differently, especially if the player is important part of the future. Unfortunately, that is part of the risk of owning players on bad teams. If they have nothing to play for, why would teams risk long-term damage?

On Monday alone, Andy Dalton (thumb), Marvin Jones (knee) and Jack Doyle (kidney) were all sent to the injured reserve, and Jeff Heuerman (ribs/lung) was announced as out for the year by his head coach, Vance Joseph. Obviously, Doyle and Heuerman are on teams in playoff contention, so those injuries were bad enough to end their respective seasons. The injuries to Dalton and Jones come at a time when the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions are being realistic about where they stand in the playoff race. Plus, there's only five weeks left in the regular season.

For the fantasy teams that have clinched the playoffs or are in playoff contention, the work on the waiver wire never ends. Replacing injured players such as the aforementioned names or a superstar like Melvin Gordon isn't easy this late in the year. Of course, in the case of Gordon, Austin Ekeler should already be owned as a handcuff.

Roster management isn't all about covering for injuries. This is a great time to assess your bench. Instead of keeping a player you'd never have the confidence to use in these crucial final weeks, consider grabbing an important handcuff, a streaming defense or quarterback and/or a second tight end to play the matchups. Get the most out of your roster instead of filling your bench with empty depth.

The B.S. Meter breaks down 10 situations, covering the most pressing issues in fantasy football heading into Week 13. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10, with 1 being completely true and 10 being total B.S.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.

